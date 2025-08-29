How Baylor football has fared in season openers in last 10 years
It's all getting started for the Baylor Bears later Friday night when Dave Aranda's squad hosts Auburn. The Tigers enter McLane Stadium after winning five games last season, and Hugh Freeze needs a winning season to stay off the hot seat. But Aranda and the Bears also need a statement win to show they can contend for the Big 12 in 2025, and make a run for the College Football Playoff.
While fans are excited to see Baylor play on Friday, how have the Bears fared in recent season openers? We went back the last 10 years to see who Baylor has faced and how its played. Since 2015, Baylor has gone 8-2 in season openers, but Auburn will be the toughest challenge the Bears have had in an opener.
2024: Tarleton State -- Win 45-3
2023: Texas State -- Loss 42-31
2022: Albany -- Win 69-10
2021: @ Texas State -- Win 29-20
2020: Kansas -- Win 47-14
2019: Stephen F. Austin -- Win 56-17
2018: Abilene Christian -- Win 55-27
2017: Liberty -- Loss 48-45
2016: Northwestern State -- Win 55-7
2015: @ SMU -- Win 56-21
Record: 8-2
The Bears enter Week 1 as a small underdog at home. Baylor, which returns Sawyer Robertson, Bryson Washington, and a plethora of weapons at wide receiver, should have one of the better offenses in the Big 12, but the key for Aranda is to get the defense back on track. Baylor was picked apart last year against better QBs and the Bears hit the portal this offseason in hopes of shoring up every level of the defense.
Fans can tune into Baylor's opener at 7 p.m. CT on Fox. Former Heisman winner and Baylor legend, Robert Griffin III, will be on the call after signing a deal with Fox to become a color commentator.
