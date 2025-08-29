Recruits predict Baylor vs Auburn under the lights: A statement opportunity
Baylor vs Auburn isn't just an ordinary Week 1 matchup; this game is being highlighted as one of the biggest to kick off the 2025 college football season. Baylor takes on SEC opponent Auburn as they face off in McLane Stadium under the lights in Waco on Friday night. Baylor has a lot of offseason buzz as they are one of the most underrated teams in the country after having a strong finish to the 2024 football season.
Baylor returns some valuable keys to having a shot to compete in the Big 12 this season, along with the possibility of clinching a berth in the college football playoff if they can win in Arlington later this season. The Bears return on offense QB Swayer Robertson, RB Bryson Washington, WRs Josh Cameron and Ashton Hawkins, and Preseason All-Americans LB Keaton Thomas and Punter Palmer Williams. Auburn has some key weapons in the passing game with young SEC star WR Cam Coleman and transfers WR Eric Singleton, and QB Jackson Arnold.
Tomorrow night is a big-time week 1 matchup, and I got to talk with some recruits that Baylor is currently in the mix for in recruiting, as well as some current class of 2026 Baylor commits, as they share some predictions on Friday night's matchup with the Baylor Bears on SI.
1. 2026 Kentucky Commit Edge Rusher Ben Duncum
"I think that it will be close, so I'll go Baylor 24-17 going out on top in Week 1."
Duncum's recruiting profile
2. 2026 Baylor Edge Rusher Commit Jamarion Carlton
"Baylor, #SicEm"
Carlton's recruiting profile
3. 2027 WR Target Bryson Thompson
"I'll say 34-27 Baylor"
Thompson's recruiting profile
4. 2026 Baylor Commit ATH Jamarion Richardson
" Baylor is going to win, 35-28"
Richardson's recruiting profile
5. 2027 QB Target Braden Baker
"I got Baylor winning 27-17."
Baker's recruiting profile
Shows that everybody is showing Baylor a lot of love as they can't wait to see the Bears kick off action against an SEC program like Auburn. The buzz for the Bears continues as this can also be a starting point for Baylor to kick off recruiting for the 2026 class and for classes in the future to try and bring some top talent in-state and all over the country to Waco.
