How to watch: Baylor vs Auburn
The Baylor Bears and Auburn Tigers are set to face off in one of the biggest games of week one on Friday night. This will be just the fifth time these two storied programs have met, and the Bears will look to take a 3-1-1 series lead over the Tigers with a win.
Both teams enter 2025 with lofty expectations for themselves. The Bears were one of the hottest teams in the nation at the end of last season, winning their final six regular season games and scoring over 40 points per game before losing to LSU in the Texas Bowl. As for Auburn, they brought in a strong transfer portal class, which includes former five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold, and hope this is the year Hugh Freeze can turn things around.
There will likely be a lot of points put on the board on Friday night. The Bears return a ton of players to their offense, which is expected to be among the best in the nation. Defensively, Baylor struggled last year, and while they brought some help in through the transfer portal, it will be their first game together as a unit.
While Jackson Arnold hasn't lived up to his five-star status, he's still a very talented quarterback and has one of the best receiving cores in the country to throw to. Cam Coleman is a game changer, and if Baylor can't keep him at bay, it could be a long day for the Bears' defense.
It's only week one, but this feels like a must-win game for both squads. Both of these teams have College Football Playoff aspirations, and losing in week one would be a major blow to those hopes.
Here's how you can watch Baylor vs Auburn on Friday night:
Date: Friday, August 29th
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: McLane Stadium
TV: FOX
Steaming: FOX.com
- Enjoy more Baylor Bears coverage on Baylor Bears On SI -
More News:
Three keys to a Baylor win over Auburn
Why I'm betting Sawyer Robertson to win the Heisman
Dave Aranda breaks down the 'challenge' Auburn’s WRs pose for Baylor’s secondary
Everything Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said ahead of Auburn football game
Baylor Football: Behind enemy lines with the Auburn Tigers
Baylor reveals depth chart ahead of massive Week 1 showdown against Auburn
For additional coverage of Baylor University Athletics
Follow us on Facebook: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on X/Twitter:@BaylorBearsOnSI
Follow us on Instagram: @BaylorBearsOnSI
Subscribe to us on Youtube: @BaylorBearsOnSI