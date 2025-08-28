My best bet for Auburn vs. Baylor in Week 1
Football is the most exciting sport to watch, in my opinion, and putting a few dollars on it ramps up the excitement. In this weekly article, I'll give out some ideas for bets to make viewing more fun. I'm not claiming to be a betting savant, but I will be researching and putting in work to come up with my selections. With that being said - if you tail my picks, please do so responsibly.
My first bet of the year is Josh Cameron OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on FanDuel). Cameron finished the 2024 season strong - with 8 receptions in each of his last two games on 11 and 12 targets; and over 100 yards in each of those games. The increase in targets could be the result of a more developed chemistry with Sawyer Robertson. Cameron also went over this number in 8 out of 13 games last year. I believe there's a good chance Baylor is behind in this game against Auburn, which leads to more volume in the passing game.
Although I only have one official bet in this week's game, there are other bets I have also considered like Sawyer Robertson OVER 247.5 Passing Yards (-114 on FanDuel). This Baylor passing attack could boom, but ultimately, Robertson's struggles against pressure and man coverage have me "passing" on this play, no pun intended. I may not be taking the Over, but I certainly wouldn't take the Under, as Robertson is very capable of going off.
I considered Jackson Arnold OVER 235.5 Passing Yards (-114 on FanDuel) as well. Arnold had his struggles at Oklahoma, but he'll have a better supporting cast at Auburn - with a good offensive line, and a really talented receiving core. The unknown was just too much for me to bet this player prop.
My only official play in this game is Josh Cameron OVER 54.5 Receiving Yards (-114 on FanDuel); and it will be the only one counting towards my record. I'll reiterate that I am not a professional gambler. I just enjoy finding plays with a better chance than not to hit, and the fun that comes with watching it unfold. Please bet responsibly, and enjoy the action!
