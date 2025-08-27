Three keys to a Baylor win over Auburn
We are just over 48 hours away from Baylor's season opener against the Auburn Tigers. It's arguably the biggest non-ranked matchup of week one, and should give us a very entertaining game.
This game is virtually a coin flip. ESPN's Football Power Index gives Baylor a 51.8% chance to win, and most sports books have the Tigers as a two to three-point favorite. It should be a close game, but if Baylor follows these three keys, they can tilt the odds in their favor.
Stop the explosive plays
Last year, Baylor's defense was decimated by explosive plays. Their secondary wasn't the strongest, but they went out and signed a slew of defensive backs in the portal to strengthen that part of their defense. Unfortunately, the Bears will likely be without CB Carl Williams IV, but they should have most of their other pieces in the secondary.
Auburn has one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country this year, so I don't expect them to stop the Tigers' passing attack completely. They just can't give up multiple big plays that set Auburn up in scoring position.
If Baylor's secondary can limit the amount of big plays they give up through the air, I think their defense should be able to get the Tigers off the field enough to win this game.
Put pressure on Jackson Arnold
This is a pretty simple key, but if Baylor can consistently pressure Jackson Arnold, I think they can win this game handily.
I know Arnold was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, but he has not played like one in college. Now, he's entering a new system, and no matter how much you practice, there's no way to simulate live game action. He'll still be learning how to change the protection at the line of scrimmage, and if Dave Aranda gets a bit exotic with his blitz packages, he'll make Arnold second guess every decision he makes.
Run it down their throats with Bryson Washington
While a ton of the talk will be around Sawyer Robertson and what he could do this season, I think one of the main keys to this game will be whether or not they get Bryson Washington going.
If Baylor can come out and find success on the ground with Washington, it will make the offense's life a lot easier. It'll take pressure off Robertson's shoulders, but it will also open up the play-action game and make Auburn's safeties start creeping in. The second they get too close, Josh Cameron can blow right past them.
Robertson is capable of putting the team on his back and throwing for 300+ yards and three touchdowns, but if they get Washington rolling early, good luck stopping this offense.
