How to Watch, Listen to Baylor Football vs. Auburn Tigers in Aflac Kickoff

Football is back, and the Baylor Bears will be on your television screen for the first time since last November. They are entering a huge season under Dave Aranda, as they are trying to bounce back from a 5-7 season in 2025.

The Bears opened last season against Auburn as well. The hope was that by facing off against an SEC opponent, the team would be ready to play when conference play kicked off.

That was not the case on either front. Last year’s game was a close in the second half until a short touchdown run by Jeremiah Cobb gave Auburn a 24-10 lead.

Baylor would pull within 24-17, but the special teams let them down on the ensuing kickoff.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor never possessed the ball with a chance to tie the game after the kick return. Sawyer Roertson threw for 419 yards and three touchdowns in the game, but it was not enough. Ultimately, they lost 38-24 which was the beginning of what ended up being a very disappointing season in Waco.

This year, the Bears hope things are different as they’ll be introducing a lot of new personnel on each side of the ball. Dave Aranda is back, but that’s one of the very few things that stayed the same.

The biggest change comes at quarterback. DJ Lagway, who will be making his debut after signing with the Bears in the transfer portal during the offseason. He’ll be surrounded by a mostly new receiving corps, and who is going to emerge as his primary pass catchers are a storyline to watch as the game and season unfolds.

On the offensive line, things were unsettled coming into fall camp with just one returning starter. That may take some time to gel around Lagway as well, which could cause for some bumpy moments on offense.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The hope is that on defense, Baylor will be much improved. An argument could be made that Baylor started the season 1-0 with the courts ruling that defensive tackle Hosea Wheeler will be eligible to play for the Bears this season after transferring from Indiana. He’ll start at defensive tackle as a potential anchor to a defense desperate for improvement after the 2025 season ended poorly.

Travion Barnes will also return to the lineup after a knee injury saw him spend most of his 2025 season rehabbing. He should be a motivated man in the middle of Baylor’s defense.

Here is how to watch Baylor take on Auburn for the first game of the season.

How to Watch

Day: Saturday September 5

Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia

Network: ABC

On the Call: Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, Taylor McGregor

Radio: Baylor Sports Media Network



Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.



