Good teams and good coaches don't get beat the same way twice.

There is no better time for Coach Aranda and company to prove themselves against the Tigers that got the better of them last season.

I'm still not totally sold that this Baylor team is leaps and bounds better than it was last year; my predictions will follow accordingly.

Baylor's defense has moments but gets gashed by the ground game

Nov 29, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars running back Dean Connors (44) is stopped for a short gain by Baylor Bears defensive lineman Jackie Marshall (0) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense had a long way to go after being one of the worst in the country, giving up 451.1 yards per game last season. In order to stop the bleeding, Defensive Coordinator Joe Klanderman was brought in.

Klanderman brought along a handful of promising recruits like Hosea Wheeler and Garrick Ponder, but the defense needs more time before running into a dual threat like Auburn's QB, Byrum Brown.

"Death, taxes, and Auburn running the ball," said former Auburn running back Damari Alston. Brown, along with running backs Jeremiah Cobb and old friend Bryson Washington, will be able to expose an overhauled Baylor defense.

A shaky offensive line jeopardizes Lagway

Sep 20, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Florida Gators quarterback DJ Lagway (2) is sacked | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has been a point of stress for Baylor fans over the offseason due to having only one returning starter and other issues.

The unit might take a few weeks to gel together and solidify, leaving Lagway in some dangerous spots against Auburn. While I think DJ will handle the pressure well with both his legs and arm, it only adds more stress to a vital game.

Auburn doesn't cover the -7.5 spread

Vegas currently has the Tigers as 7.5-point favorites in the neutral site game, but I struggle to see how Auburn wins it by more than a touchdown, barring a total DJ Lagway collapse.

It's near impossible to know, but I think Baylor has improved from last season. I also think Auburn is better than analysts are giving them credit for. Fans are due for another nail-biter, and I doubt Auburn runs away with it.

Pendergrass rushes for 100+

Nov 30, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Lagway will need all of the help he can get on Saturday, putting the ball in the hands of a talented running back group. I think Dawson Pendergrass' experience and motivation coming off an injury will come through in some big moments for the Bears, earning him a 100-yard game against the Tigers.

The game comes down to final drive

As I mentioned previously, I don't expect Auburn (or Baylor) to run away with the game; it will likely come down to the fourth quarter, where the stars will have to shine as dusk rolls over the Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Hopefully, one of those stars is junior DJ Lagway, who could immediately find his way into the hearts of Baylor fans if he can leave his past in the rearview and navigate the Bears down the field on a game-winning drive.

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