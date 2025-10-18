Inside The Bears

How to watch Baylor football vs. TCU

The 121st meeting between the rivals will take place this Saturday

Nov 2, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; A TCU Horned Frog player runs the ball aganst Baylor Bears safety Carl Williams IV (15) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The 121st Bluebonnett Battle, or, The Revivalry, for those who know (I learned that one from friend of the show Nick Girimonte on our Behind Enemy Lines" podcast) is set to take to be a crucial faceoff for the two in-state rivals that find themselves with very similar teams, and in very similar places, both this season and in their current resting state as programs overall in this revamped Big 12 conference.

Last year's matchup ended up in a 37-34 Baylor win, featuring nearly 200 yards and four touchdowns from Bryson Washington. That was Baylor's first win in this series since before the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Horned Frogs had been on a four-game win streak from 2020 through 2023. This rivalry has produced some all-time classic moments, including a 2014 61-58 shootout Baylor win where both teams were ranked in the top ten, a double overtime victory for TCU in 2015, and a triple overtime victory for the Bears on the road in Fort Worth in 2019.

Both teams come back with their same starting quarterbacks from last year in Josh Hoover and Sawyer Robertson, and with those two being the top two in the country in passing yards, this game should be set for another afternoon of offensive fireworks.

With not a ton of roster turnover for both teams, you have a wealth of guys that were in last year's matchup, and have an understanding of what this rivalry means. While Baylor's win last year left both teams at 5-4, without much hope for reaching the conference championship, a win for either team could provide a major confidence and go a long way in re-injecting themselves back for a potential spot in Arlington, especially with both teams having suffered 27-24 losses to last year's conference champion in Arizona State.

In this new college football age of NIL and conference realignment, an old-school, deeply rooted rivalry against conference mates with genuine dislike for each other is nice to see. Both teams have a lot on the line, and both coaches know that this a win they need to get for to ensure job security. Look below to see where you can check out the action.

Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against TCU in Fort Worth today:

Date: October 18th, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. CT

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN+

