Final score predictions for Baylor's Big 12 clash with TCU in Week 8 action
Coming off a bye week, Baylor is back in action, but the Bears' backs are against the wall. Baylor started the season off 4-2 and if the Bears hope to make the Big 12 Championship Game, Baylor cannot suffer any more losses. TCU will be a challenge for Baylor -- even after suffering a loss last weekend against Kansas State.
Baylor Bears on SI is here to predict what fans will see and what the final score will be this weekend.
Trent Knoop
Baylor has been better on the road this season compared to at home. Both of the Bears' losses came at home, but the only game you can hang your hat on that Baylor won on the road is against SMU, and the Mustangs don't appear to be as good as they were last year. The Bears are coming off a needed bye week, and TCU is coming off a bad loss to Kansas State.
This is clearly a matchup of Sawyer Robertson vs. Josh Hoover and which QB makes more plays than the other. Neither defense, on paper, should be able to stop the other. I think Robertson continues his magical year, but I like the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth in a close one.
Final score: TCU 34, Baylor 31
Josh Abraham
Coming off of a bye week, Aranda and his team are going to be hungry for a win, but that will be no small task as they head to Fort Worth. TCU is a formidable opponent whose record may not accurately portray their talent. Josh Hoover is one of the top quarterbacks in the Big 12, and is arguably the best quarterback that Baylor might face the rest of the season. For me, this game is going to come down to defense, and winning the turnover margin. Baylor’s defense has been frustrating this season, their secondary is going to have to truly step up if they want to contain this TCU offense. Keep an eye out on Baylor’s linebackers to have big games, as I’m going to take the Bears to come away with this one in a very close game.
Final score: Baylor 35, TCU 31
Josh Crawford
Our buddy JD Andress over at TCU actually picked the Horned Frogs to lose, so I’ll follow his instinct. Baylor, with all their flaws and frustrations, looks to be playing cleaner and clutch football at the moment, despite TCU having the home-field advantage in this rivalry. Between the two wins over common opponents (SMU, Kansas State), TCU has lost to, and the Horned Frog’s vulnerable defense, Baylor has a chance to knock off a rival and truly insert itself into the race for a Big 12 title spot. Josh Hoover is probably the best QB this defense has faced, but he seems likely to at least open the door for this Baylor defense and team to come back if TCU gets up.
Final score: Baylor 38, TCU 35
Tony Thomas
Sawyer Robertson and the Bears will roll into Fort Worth to take on TCU, as the winners of two straight games. TCU will have trouble with the No. 1 passing attack in college football. The Horned Frogs are ranked 101st in pass defense in the FBS. Look for Robertson to post his third consecutive 300+yard passing game in a Baylor victory.
Final score: Baylor 38, TCU 21