3 Keys to a Baylor football victory over TCU

What Baylor must do to defeat the Horned Frogs this weekend.

Joshua Abraham

The Baylor Bears celebrate after blocking a field goal attempt against the Kansas State Wildcats at the end of the second half at McLane Stadium
The Baylor Bears celebrate after blocking a field goal attempt against the Kansas State Wildcats at the end of the second half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Coming off a bye week, the Baylor Bears are refreshed and ready to take the rest of their Big 12 schedule by storm. With that being said, they have quite the matchup ahead of them: a matchup in Fort Worth against the TCU Horned Frogs. The Horned Frogs are currently 4-2 overall and 1-2 in conference, with them suffering a tough loss to Kansas State last week in Manhattan. While the Bears have the same overall record, they do hold a slight advantage in conference, sitting at 2-1 overall. With both teams in the middle of the pack, both are in desperate need of another win to help propel themselves further up the Big 12 pecking order.

This game is a must-win for the Bears, but it will not be a simple walk in the park. With one Big 12 loss, if the Bears still have hope for making a postseason run, they will need to be nearly perfect the rest of the season, and that starts with a win this weekend. Below are three keys for the Bears to leave this game victorious.

1. Limit the Horned Frogs passing offense

While the Bears have one of the most talented quarterbacks on their roster in Sawyer Robertson, the Horned Frogs also have quite the talent in junior quarterback Josh Hoover. On the season, Hoover has thrown for just under 1,900 yards to go along with 18 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions, an impressive stat line indeed. When looking beyond Hoover himself, the TCU offense is currently ranked within the top-35 in the country, thanks in part to the play of Hoover and his talented receiving core. For Baylor to come away victorious from this game, the Bears will need to limit the Horned Frogs' passing attack and keep their receivers in front of them, a tall task for the Baylor secondary.

TCU QB Josh Hoover
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) motions to a receiver down field during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

2. Win the Turnover Battle

The turnover margin is going to be key when it comes to the ultimate victor of this game. Neither the Horned Frogs nor the Bears are particularly strong when it comes to their turnover margin on the season, with the Horned Frogs ranking 56th nationally with a +1 margin, and the Bears ranked significantly lower at 111th with a -4 margin. If the Bears can play a clean version of football on offense and find a way to force a few turnovers on the defensive side of the ball, it will pay significant dividends when it comes to coming away from this game with a win.

Baylor CB Caldra Williford
Kansas State Wildcats wide receiver Jayce Brown (1) makes a catch as his helmet comes off against Baylor Bears cornerback Caldra Williford (18) during the second half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

3. Capitalize on Special Teams

When most people think of keys to the game, special teams would not be an area that is often highlighted. In most cases, I would agree with that assessment; however, given that this game is taking place in Fort Worth, any advantage that the Bears can get will matter when it comes to leaving with a win. Neither team jumps off the page when it comes to their special teams performance; however, if Baylor can capitalize on their punt returns and manage to consistently give the Horned Frogs long-field situations, it will bode well for them in the long run.

