3 Predictions for Baylor football vs. TCU
The Baylor Bears currently stand at 4-2, with a 2-1 conference record. While the Bears currently reside in the middle of the pack, they have the opportunity this week to keep their postseason dreams alive with a matchup in Fort Worth against a gritty TCU team. With head coach Sonny Dykes back for another season, one thing remains true for TCU: they have one of the best offenses in the country. Under Dykes, TCU has consistently had an offense ranked inside the top 50 in the nation, usually thanks to its stellar quarterback play, dating back to Max Duggan.
Will the Baylor defense be able to shore up against such a strong offense? We will see tomorrow, but below are three additional predictions I have for the game.
1. Baylor Scores a touchdown on their first offensive possesion
When most teams come off of their bye week, their first offensive possession normally goes in one of two ways:
1. The respective team comes out with close to zero offensive flow, and is forced into a three-and-out, and or turnover
2. The respective team picks up right where they left off before their bye week, and looks like a machine on the offensive end.
If I had to pick one of those two scenarios for the Bears, I would go with the latter. Offense has not been the problem for Baylor this season, as Sawyer Robertson currently leads the nation in passing yards, and has Baylor operating as one of the top offensive units in both the Big 12 and the nation (not to mention that Robertson is also generating a significant amount of Heisman Trophy buzz). On top of their quarterback play, Baylor's receiving threats have shown time and time again that someone is always going to step up to make the necessary plays to put points on the board, whether it be Michael Trigg, Kobe Prentice, Ashtown Hawkins, or Kole Wilson.
2. Michael Trigg finishes the game with more than 100 receiving yards
Coming into this season, media outlets across the country were not sure as to who would be the true alpha on this Baylor offense. Through six games of the season, that title is still a little murky, but tight end Michael Trigg sits close to or at the top. Trigg has shown throughout this season that he can truly be unguardable. Standing at 6 feet 4 and 240 pounds, Trigg's combination of size, speed, dexterity, and spectacular catch radius has put the whole nation on notice.
Coming into the season, Trigg was not really on too many people's draft boards; however, now halfway through the season, some analysts have Trigg going as high as the first round. With that being said, I do not doubt that Trigg will continue his performance into this week and will prove to be a matchup nightmare for a TCU defense that is prone to giving up a lot of yardage.
3. Both quarterbacks throw for a combined 600+ passing yards
While I do believe that this game will be decided on the defensive side of the ball, fans across the country will be glued to their television screens when watching the raw talent of both Sawyer Robertson and Josh Hoover. As mentioned above, Sawyer Roberton currently leads the nation when it comes to total passing yards; the player that is located right behind him in second is none other than TCU's Josh Hoover. Both quarterbacks have the offensive firepower at their disposal to turn this game into an old-fashioned shootout, and if that is the case, I could see both quarterbacks combining for not only 600 yards, but even potentially pushing the boundary of 700.
HM. Kobe Prentice finishes the game with a touchdown
This article is normally confined to only three predictions; however, I had to mention Kobe Prentice, given his performance throughout this season. While Prentice has been a great addition for the Baylor offense, he is Baylor's most reliable red-zone threat with 6 touchdowns on the season. I foresee that number only increasing this week, especially given the style of game I expect Baylor to play versus this TCU team.