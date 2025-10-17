Inside The Bears

3 Predictions for Baylor football vs. TCU

Three educated guesses that could transpire tomorrow afternoon

Joshua Abraham

Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium
Baylor Bears safety Jacob Redding (38) reacts after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Baylor Bears currently stand at 4-2, with a 2-1 conference record. While the Bears currently reside in the middle of the pack, they have the opportunity this week to keep their postseason dreams alive with a matchup in Fort Worth against a gritty TCU team. With head coach Sonny Dykes back for another season, one thing remains true for TCU: they have one of the best offenses in the country. Under Dykes, TCU has consistently had an offense ranked inside the top 50 in the nation, usually thanks to its stellar quarterback play, dating back to Max Duggan.

Will the Baylor defense be able to shore up against such a strong offense? We will see tomorrow, but below are three additional predictions I have for the game.

1. Baylor Scores a touchdown on their first offensive possesion

Baylor RB Bryson Washington
Baylor Bears running back Bryson Washington (7) celebrates with offensive lineman Coleton Price (72) and quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

When most teams come off of their bye week, their first offensive possession normally goes in one of two ways:

1. The respective team comes out with close to zero offensive flow, and is forced into a three-and-out, and or turnover

2. The respective team picks up right where they left off before their bye week, and looks like a machine on the offensive end.

If I had to pick one of those two scenarios for the Bears, I would go with the latter. Offense has not been the problem for Baylor this season, as Sawyer Robertson currently leads the nation in passing yards, and has Baylor operating as one of the top offensive units in both the Big 12 and the nation (not to mention that Robertson is also generating a significant amount of Heisman Trophy buzz). On top of their quarterback play, Baylor's receiving threats have shown time and time again that someone is always going to step up to make the necessary plays to put points on the board, whether it be Michael Trigg, Kobe Prentice, Ashtown Hawkins, or Kole Wilson.

2. Michael Trigg finishes the game with more than 100 receiving yards

Baylor TE Michael Trigg
Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) makes a catch as Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) defends during the second half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Coming into this season, media outlets across the country were not sure as to who would be the true alpha on this Baylor offense. Through six games of the season, that title is still a little murky, but tight end Michael Trigg sits close to or at the top. Trigg has shown throughout this season that he can truly be unguardable. Standing at 6 feet 4 and 240 pounds, Trigg's combination of size, speed, dexterity, and spectacular catch radius has put the whole nation on notice.

Coming into the season, Trigg was not really on too many people's draft boards; however, now halfway through the season, some analysts have Trigg going as high as the first round. With that being said, I do not doubt that Trigg will continue his performance into this week and will prove to be a matchup nightmare for a TCU defense that is prone to giving up a lot of yardage.

3. Both quarterbacks throw for a combined 600+ passing yards

TCU QB Josh Hoover
TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) is chased by Kansas State Wildcats defensive tackle Malcolm Alcorn-Crowder (55) during the second quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

While I do believe that this game will be decided on the defensive side of the ball, fans across the country will be glued to their television screens when watching the raw talent of both Sawyer Robertson and Josh Hoover. As mentioned above, Sawyer Roberton currently leads the nation when it comes to total passing yards; the player that is located right behind him in second is none other than TCU's Josh Hoover. Both quarterbacks have the offensive firepower at their disposal to turn this game into an old-fashioned shootout, and if that is the case, I could see both quarterbacks combining for not only 600 yards, but even potentially pushing the boundary of 700.

HM. Kobe Prentice finishes the game with a touchdown

Baylor WR Kobe Prentice
Baylor Bears wide receiver Kobe Prentice (16) makes a touchdown catch against Kansas State Wildcats cornerback Zashon Rich (25) during the first half at McLane Stadium / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

This article is normally confined to only three predictions; however, I had to mention Kobe Prentice, given his performance throughout this season. While Prentice has been a great addition for the Baylor offense, he is Baylor's most reliable red-zone threat with 6 touchdowns on the season. I foresee that number only increasing this week, especially given the style of game I expect Baylor to play versus this TCU team.

