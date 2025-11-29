How to watch Baylor football's regular-season finale vs. Houston
Baylor football will close out its regular season, and potentially be the entirety of their season, with a late-season intra-state matchup when they welcome new conference mate Houston into McLane Stadium. The Cougars come into this game 8-3, but also as somewhat of a surprise and darkhorse contender for the Big 12 championship game before some late season losses.
Despite the Cougars having a chance to reach 10 wins and Baylor still sitting below .500, the Bears are favored by about a field goal across most sportsbooks. The quarterback battle will be an intriguing watch, with two guys finding a rhythm after a fresh start, be it on different timelines. Houston starter Connor Weigman, a former five-star blue-chipper from suburban Houston, started as a true freshman at Texas A&M and was given ample opportunity to showcase the arm talent that made him so highly coveted coming out of high school.
However, injuries, inconsistency, and the emergence of current Heisman contender Marcel Reed led to Weigman's departure. Meanwhile, Sawyer Robertson was buried on the depth chart at Mississippi State, and came to Baylor as the backup quarterback before he seized the void left by DeQuan Finn's shaky play.
Overall, the Cougars have benefited from a softer conference schedule, having not played BYU, Utah, and facing Arizona State, while deploying a backup quarterback. But, they do have a win over Baylor's rival in TCU. Outside of his arm, Baylor will need to have to contend with Weigman's talent as a runner and find a way to slow down Houston's run game as a whole. Weighman comes into the game with over 500 rushing yards, while starting running back Dean Connors has totaled over 800 yards on the season.
However, with two out of three of our staff writers predicting that Baylor's 20 seniors, including Sawyer Robertson, Josh Cameron, and Michael Trigg, to pull out a win and get Baylor to their fourth bowl in five years. With that, find out below where you can check out the Bears on Saturday.
Here's when and where you can watch Baylor face off against Houston today:
- Date: November 29nd, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m. CT
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: McLane Stadium
- TV Channel: TNT
- Streaming: HBO Max