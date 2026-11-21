Injury Report: Two Baylor Defenders Game-Time Decisions Against Texas Tech
In this story:
Baylor will be without seven players for Saturday's matchup against No. 10 Texas Tech, while linebacker Kyland Reed and safety Daniel Cobbs remain game-time decisions.
Both defenders were listed as questionable on Friday's availability report, but neither has been ruled out or cleared to play.
Offensive lineman Jaydon Mendiola is the only new addition to the out list compared with last week's game against BYU. The other six players remain sidelined as the Bears (6–4) look to bounce back from a 28–7 loss to the Cougars.
Baylor's Final Injury Report vs. Texas Tech
OUT
- S Jacob Redding (#8)
- QB Quinn Murphy (#13)
- CB Jamarion Richardson (#38)
- DL Devonte Tezino (#59)
- OL Cayden Tone (#61)
- OL Jaydon Mendiola (#64) — New absence
- WR Ashton Jones (#87)
GAME-TIME DECISION
- LB Kyland Reed (#10) — Previously questionable
- S Daniel Cobbs (#14) — Previously questionable
Reed and Cobbs Await Final Clearance
Reed and Cobbs were both questionable entering Saturday, and their availability remains uncertain ahead of kickoff.
Their status is especially important against Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who can hurt defenses through the air and on the ground.
Baylor struggled to contain BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier near the goal line last week, allowing him to score three rushing touchdowns. Having Reed available could give the Bears another option for containing Castellanos when he escapes the pocket.
Cobbs' status is also worth monitoring with safety Jacob Redding and cornerback Jamarion Richardson already ruled out. Another absence in the secondary would leave Baylor with fewer options against a Texas Tech offense averaging 46.3 points over its last three games.
Mendiola Joins Baylor's Out List
Mendiola's absence leaves Baylor without two offensive linemen, joining Cayden Tone, who was also ruled
Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.
Blake Hollingsworth is a Baylor University graduate who began covering sports with the Baylor Roundup yearbook, where he wrote about Baylor athletics. He later worked as a reporter for the Waco Tribune-Herald, covering breaking news and enterprise stories. A lifelong sports fan, Blake enjoys telling in-depth stories that give fans greater insight into the teams and athletes they follow.