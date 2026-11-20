Baylor sits at 6-4 this season and is looking to find a huge win over visiting Texas Tech. While the Bears are 1-13 against recent ranked opposition, the Red Raiders have proven to be a beatable team.

Vegas gives a small Texas Tech edge over the Bears; here are predictions for the game:

Lagway is the better QB

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Texas Tech pass defense has cracked at many times against less talented quarterbacks than DJ Lagway; the Florida transfer just needs to find his groove early on.

The Baylor defense faces a similar archetype of quarterback that BYU had: Thomas Castellanos is a shifty playmaker who likes to be physical. I don't expect the talented Bears defense to get beat the same way in back-to-back weeks.

If Lagway can let plays develop, use his legs when needed, and find his trusted WR1 in Gavin Freeman, he should be able to surpass Castellanos on the statline.

Speed kills

The speed of the Red Raiders might pose the greatest problem for the Bears, who can get the tackling yips like fans saw against BYU. The Baylor defense will have to have one of its best tackling performances to slow down the explosive Texas Tech offense.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Malcolm Simmons (11) runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Taurean Davis | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Texas Tech’s approach is a little bit different," head coach Joe Klanderman said. "A lot more speed, a lot more shiftiness in the open field. So, the emphasis this week is going to be being great in the open field.”

Good teams have made the Bears miss a lot of tackles, especially in the open field. The Texas Tech speed could be fatal for a defense that has slowly been getting exposed as the season wanes on.

Something smells with this game

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas Tech is 9-1 with high hopes for playing in the Big 12 championship and beyond. For some reason, the Red Raiders are just 3.5-point favorites against Baylor, which is completely out of the running for a conference win.

Maybe Vegas knows something that we don't.

Texas Tech is my pick to win on Saturday, but they still have to roll out a great performance to get past the Bears in Waco. The Red Raiders have flirted with devastating upsets for most of the season. This game has the feel of another game that could potentially shock the Big 12.

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