Game day in Waco for the Bears as they host the incoming CFP No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders on November 21st. A game with a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff time holds massive Big 12 Championship and CFP implications.

The Red Raiders are in control of their own destiny and will make both if they win out the remainder of the season. Baylor however, is the underdog by general consensus in this game, even Big Noon announcer and analyst Joel Klatt recently agreed as he gave Baylor little to no chance to win this game. I, on the other hand, can envision either a win or a loss for the Bears against Texas Tech; allow me to explain.

Baylor Loses If:

Texas Tech Scores First

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Thomas Castellanos has been an offensive force in his past three games, scoring 12 total touchdowns in that time span while simultaneously not turning the ball over. The Red Raiders are averaging 46 PPG since Castellanos has taken control of the team. Texas Tech scoring first is going to require Baylor to contend in a game of back-and-forth that I'm not sure that they can maintain over all 60 minutes.

DJ Lagway Turns the Ball Over 2+ Times

DJ Lagway has shown great improvement over the season in terms of turnovers. However, a costly interception late in the game against BYU would see any hope of a Baylor comeback against the Cougars fizzle out. Against the Red Raider defense, I'm expecting Lagway to be free and able to air the ball out more, but more passes being thrown provides more chances for them to get picked off.

And let's not forget how haphazard Lagway has seemed to be at protecting the ball when he decides to take off and run with it. I can easily foresee the Bears being able to recover after either an interception or a fumble in this game, but not both; and certainly not if both are committed by Lagway himself.

Baylor Wins If:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Baylor Doesn't Turn the Ball Over

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The Bears have not lost a game this season when they have committed zero turnovers and are 3-0 in those games (Arizona State, UCF, Iowa State) and those are also games in which Baylor has won by double digits, scoring an amazing 46+ points in each of them.

Every single loss the Bears have this season have come as a result of at least one turnover (Auburn, TCU, Kansas, BYU). An importance on ball control is going to be essential in winning against the Red Raiders as they can score very quickly and gifting them more possessions on top of that is a thing that must be avoided.

DJ Lagway and Gavin Freeman Exploit the Texas Tech Defense

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DJ Lagway has been at least co-Big 12 offensive player of the week a few times this season, and Gavin Freeman is "Freaky" with his production on the Bears offense and overall drive and determination. I'm certainly not advocating for a one-dimensional offense that runs solely through both of these gentlemen, but against the Red Raiders who have given up 25+ PPG and over 400+ yards on average to opposing defenses in five straight games, the opportunity to score is going to be there.

Joe Klanderman's Bears' Defense Stops Castellanos Early and Often

The Bears' defense under Joe Klanderman has been the best that it has been in many, many years. Though they have allowed more points in the previous two games than they had allowed most of the season, the total QB sacks and tackles for loss that they have accumulated over the season will provide the Bears a chance to win if they can disrupt Castellanos and the Texas Tech rhythm.

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