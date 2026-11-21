On Saturday, Nov. 21st at 2:30 p.m. CT, the Bears will take on the Red Raiders of Texas Tech in Waco for their final home game of the season. In a game where Baylor is playing for pride, and perhaps a more prestigious bowl game, the Red Raiders are playing for a spot in the Big 12 Championship as well as a berth in the 12-team CFP.

Announcer and Big Noon analsyt, Joel Klatt, however, is predicting a Baylor loss to Texas Tech 42-24, and while he may have some valid points, I find fault with that prediction. The following are my counters to Klatt's claims.

Joel Klatt Admits He Could Be Wrong

At the start of his prediction video for several of this weekend's games Klatt states that he's never bet on a football game and that his predictions haven't always been the most accurate stating that in the 2025 season he believed that he was "24 games over .500" and that this current season is "17 games under .500." I can respect anyone willing to put their predictions in writing or on video, even if they aren't always right. Klatt has admitted that he could be wrong, and I believe that he is.

Final Score 42-24?

Nov 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor defensive end Zavion Hardy (93) celebrates after a making a sack against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

An 18-point Texas Tech victory isn't impossible. Thomas Castellanos and the Red Raiders have been on an offensive tear the past month or so, but the experts are calling this game a lot closer. Scoring points and racking up offensive yardage has been their recent m.o. but with all due credit to Cincinnati (who beat Texas Tech), Arizona, West Virginia, and Oklahoma State, they aren't the same level of defense that Baylor is.

I expect Castellanos to have flashes of success against this Bears' defense, but I also expect them to introduce Castellanos to the turf a number of times as well. Baylor is an aggressive defense and will be looking to force Texas Tech into more obvious passing downs with pressure early and often. Limiting the success of the Red Raider rushing attack is going to be vital in this game, and Baylor can not afford to let Texas Tech gain the lead and compete in a battle of attrition.

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Big 12 Championship Chances

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Fans watch from the upper deck at AT&T stadium for the game with the Oklahoma Sooner playing against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

For all intents and purposes, Baylor is out of the Big 12 Championship race. The Bears are not 100% eliminated though, their path just requires a bit more help than it would have if they had beaten BYU Nov. 14th. The Bears would need to win their next two games at a minimum and have extra help throughout the Big 12 the next two weeks, but there's the smallest chance that Baylor could make the Championship game.

Texas Tech, however, has a much more clear path to playing for the title in Dallas, all they have to do is win out. A similar position to one Baylor was in before their loss to BYU derailed their hopes of such an accomplishment. Utah is locked into at least one spot in the Big 12 Championship game, but Baylor can prevent the Red Raiders from all but guaranteeing their spot by winning on Saturday.

Both Teams Will Be Looking For Big Plays

Baylor is not a team designed to grind out the game clock by gaining a few yards each play, and for what it's worth, neither has Texas Tech been this season. Both of these teams have benefited from the big, explosive plays on offense to set them apart from their opponents this season. Consider the games in which Baylor has lost, and the lack of big plays in those games. The TCU game and the BYU game especially showed that if Baylor can't get a big play (and early), the rest of the game has suffered because of it.

The Red Raiders offense has scored a lot of points and racked up a lot of yardage this season while only managing to lose the one game to Cincinnati. However, the Texas Tech defense has also given up quite a lot of points and yardage to their opponents this season as well. Texas Tech isn't built to eat up most of the quarter with one drive in the way that BYU is capable, they're built to outlast and outscore.

This game could very well end up being a "who scores 50+ first" kind of game. If there was ever a game that gives those classic Big 12-vibes, it's Baylor vs. Texas Tech. Baylor has nothing left to lose, and Texas Tech can not afford to lose.

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