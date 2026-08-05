Dave Aranda Names Baylor Offensive Linemen Emerging, Including 'Most Improved' Player

Baylor's first day of fall practice is in the books and following the Bears hitting the field, head coach Dave Aranda and a trio of players spoke to the media.

One of the biggest question marks for Baylor is what it's going to do at the offensive line position. Entering fall camp, there was going to be a battle at nearly every position along the line, aside from center and right tackle.

However, Memphis transfer Yakiri Walker will no longer be part of the team as a player, he is now an offensive analyst for Aranda and the Bears. Add another battle to the list of things to watch in fall camp.

Aranda mentioned transfers Logan Moore, Cole Rhett, and right tackle Kaden Sieracki as the three linemen who have stood out.

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"You know, Logan Moore has stood out. Kaden Sieracki, the outside guys. I feel really talented and there's been not really any disruption with them," Aranda said on Wednesday. "There's been some moving pieces on the inside. We got to get that settled down. And so that showed up a little bit today, but that was kind of expected.

"And so we got a lot, a lot of days to kind of get that to where it's settled down. And we've got and we've got, you know, there's Cole Rhett, a guy that could be outside and inside. And so we just got to be able to get where we were running double teams and working up to linebackers that were moving people in the process of doing that."

Most improved player

Baylor suffered a lot of losses from last season along the offensive line, hence why there was only one full-time returning starter back. That's Kaden Sieracki, and not only is he expected to lead the line in 2026, but Aranda called him the most improved player from last season.

"I feel like we're improved. Kaden Sieracki is probably the most improved player on the team from where he was last year to this year," said Aranda. "And so I feel good about him. And then Logan Moore was a big get for us in the beginning of the portal. And so I feel really strong about that."

Watch out for Logan Moore?

Moore was mentioned twice by Aranda when talking about the offensive line, and with so many incoming transfers, for him to mention him twice — that means something.

Moore comes to Baylor after playing at UAB for the past three seasons. A year ago, he started 11 games for the Blazers at right tackle. It's unlikely Sieracki moves from right tackle, which means Moore could be battling for the left tackle spot, or a guard position.

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The transfer lineman is slated at 296 pounds, which might mean he is getting a look inside. Playing against fast, strong Big 12 edge rushers, Moore might need some additional help not being over 300 pounds.

But we will learn more as fall camp progresses regarding the offensive line.