Sixth year defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler has quickly become one of the hottest names on Baylor’s roster ahead of the 2026 season. Whether the Indiana transfer will don the green and gold is still up in the air, but Wheeler brings with him to Waco the potential to change the entire course of the Bears’ season.

Wheeler comes in as the No. 3 player on our countdown.

Wheeler's collegiate journey

The reigning national champion began his division 1 college football career with three seasons at Western Kentucky. In his redshirt junior season in the bluegrass state Wheeler gained first team All-Conference USA honors on the back of a 50-plus tackle season.

Wheeler shined in his one year at Indiana serving as a key rotation piece in the nation’s most dominant defensive line in 2025. The champion thrived in his ability to attract double team coverage from opposing offensive lines, opening opportunities for his teammates to penetrate on the rush.

Wheeler’s journey to joining the Brazos boys has been one of uncertainty. Head coach Dave Aranda’s decision to bring the national champion in was a gamble Baylor has been willing to make so far.

The search for a sixth year

The sixth-year defensive lineman has, by NCAA standards, exhausted his eligibility at first glance. Prior to joining the roster at Western Kentucky, Wheeler competed at Sacramento City College.

Riding on the back of the NCAA’s 2024 junior college eligibility decision, Wheeler is seeking one final season in college football.

Indiana's Hosea Wheeler (0) tackels Wisconsin's Gideon Ituka (10) during the Indiana versus Wisconsin football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wheeler’s path to play for the Bears has not looked quite positive as of late. The past week, the defensive lineman filed suit in McLennan County against his own eligibility ruling, hoping to gain an extra year to play.

Wheeler will have a hearing on August 11th about his suit filed against the NCAA. The best possible outcome for Baylor and Wheeler would be the granting of an injunction. If Wheeler is to be granted an injunction from the McLennan County judge, then he will be all set to suit up for the Bears this fall.

What Wheeler brings to Baylor

If Wheeler is able to represent Baylor in the 2026 season, he will without a doubt be the most important player on the defensive side of the ball for the Bears.

Baylor has not had an aggressive and experienced pass rusher and defensive lineman since Siaka Ika in 2022 who finished the 7-6 season as a Third Team All-American.

Oct 25, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) celebrates after recovering a fumble during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wheeler standing at a massive six foot and three inches as well as carrying nearly 300 pounds, would bring a threatening size to the Bears’ defense that could nearly single handedly affect the entire team’s pass rushing.

Wheeler also brings to Waco a mature sense of leadership that can only be gained from winning at the highest level. The former national champion is expected to carry the Bears’ defensive front in 2026 and, should his injunction be granted, has the opportunity to become a Baylor fan favorite for the ages.

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