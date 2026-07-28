Redshirt junior safety Jacob Redding has gone from unknown walk-on to defensive fan favorite in his time at Baylor. The New Braunfels native is bearing high expectations ahead of the 2026 season, making him the sixth most important player to watch on the Bears' roster.

Redding's 2025 breakout

Redding is used to being a star on the football field, having been a unanimous First Team All-District selection in his senior year of high school. His path to finding that same success at the college level though was not as easy as his high school dominance.

The safety grew up under two hours away from Baylor and was a fan since birth. When it came time to choose a school, Waco was the only place on Redding’s mind. The unranked prospect was forced to settle with a preferred walk-on spot, refusing to turn away his dream to play at Baylor.

Redding earned his way into the starting lineup in 2025 after senior safety Devin Turner suffered a season-ending injury during spring practice. After grasping his chance to compete, the former walk-on never looked back.

Redshirt sophomore safety Jacob Redding dives for a tackle during Baylor football's 27-24 loss to Arizona State Saturday night at McLane Stadium. | Via: Mary Thurmond, Baylor Lariat

Redding quickly caught the eyes of Baylor fans in week two of the 2025 season as he snagged two pivotal interceptions that led to a 48-45 double-overtime win over No. 17 SMU. The safety’s picks fueled the Bears to their first win over a ranked opponent since the 2021 season.

Redding finished the 2025 season with 53 tackles and the highest defensive rating according to PFF on Baylor’s roster. He also returned an interception for the Bears’ only defensive touchdown of the year at home against Kansas State.

What Redding returns to the Bears

The pressure is in high gear for Redding ahead of the 2026 season. The redshirt junior set a high bar for himself after his breakout last year.

Not only will Redding be relied upon to mimic, if not exceed, his impressive numbers from 2025, but the full reins of a talented and reloaded defensive backfield rest in his hands.

Redding’s biggest task ahead of the 2026 season is not just to duplicate his past year but also to be the primary vocal leader for an expectedly talented defensive secondary.

Safety Jacob Redding celebrating with teammates after his interception vs. SMU | Via: Baylor Athletics

The redshirt junior is almost guaranteed a starting position in defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman’s blackshirts. His production does not need to end when the play dies but rather will be looked to as a leadership source for a position group that boasts a handful of new faces.

Redding will be looked to as a fan favorite for Baylor this year. The former walk on turned star safety will have arguably the highest expectations of any lone defensive player ahead of the 2026 season.

If there’s anything that Redding proved across his 2025 campaign though, it’s that the safety plays with the chip of a walk-on with him. If the chip on his shoulder serves as any sort of motivator, Redding should be expected to blow away Baylor fans and opposing teams alike as he leads at the helm of a powerfully revamped secondary.

See our full top 25 players: