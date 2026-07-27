Baylor's Top 25 Most Important Players in 2026: No. 7 CB LeVar Thornton

We are getting closer to that top spot in our top-25 most important Baylor players for the 2026 season.

Coming in at No. 7 is star cornerback LeVar Thornton. Let's dive into his 2025 season, why he is so important, and one prediction for him.

Thornton's 2025 recap

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Each season Thornton has been in Waco, he's only gotten better. After being a key rotational piece in 2024, Thornton became an impact corner in 2025 for Dave Aranda's defense. The 6'3" cornerback tallied 30 tackles, one interception, and seven pass breakups last year.

The Baylor pass defense struggled to begin the season, and Thornton had his fair share of struggles. Against Auburn, Thornton allowed 66.7% of the balls thrown his way to be completed, per Pro Football Focus. And then against SMU, he allowed every ball thrown his way to be caught.

But as the season marched on, Thornton only got better. There were three games last year that he didn't allow a single completion when thrown his way, including the game against Cincinnati and Brendan Sorbsy.

Why Thornton is important

With one season under his belt as a starter, Thornton is ready to take the next step. During the spring, he spoke about how he had to get his footing under him during the first few weeks, but as the long season went on, he felt like he belonged.

Baylor made some nice additions to the secondary this spring, and with Thornton being a key returner, he is going to need to lead the room in 2026. Thornton will become a vocal leader and he believes there has been a switch in the standard of Baylor football.

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"Yes sir, there is," Thornton said of the urgency to win during spring camp. "We did not like how we went out last year. Like that's not the standard that we want to be this year. And you can just tell with the new coaches, like they don't like that standard that how we went out last year. Like everything's changed. We're on a different standard than how we were last year."

One prediction for Thornton

Joe Klanderman's defense has been known to force turnovers. He is going to need his defensive line to wreak some havoc along the line of scrimmage, and if it happens, the secondary could come away with some plays.

For Thornton, he should be covering the top option on the other team during games. That could equate to passes being thrown his way, which then could make for some interceptions. After picking off just one pass last season, look for Thornton to come away with three or more in 2026.

See our full top 25 players: