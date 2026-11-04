Buccaneers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off one of the strangest wins we've seen in recent NFL history, beating the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 despite not completing a single pass.

They'll be featured on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 when they hit the road to face the Chicago Bears, who are also off a big win, beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC prime time showdown.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Buccaneers +6.5 (-114)

Bears -6.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Buccaneers +220

Bears -270

Total

OVER 46.5 (-112)

UNDER 46.5 (-108)

Buccaneers vs. Bears How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 8

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Venue: Soldier Field

How to Watch (TV): NBC

Buccaneers record: 3-5

Bears record: 6-2

Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Trends

Buccaneers are 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Buccaneers are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games

Bears are 6-2 against the spread this season

Buccaneers vs. Bears Injury Reports

Buccaneers Injury Report

Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable

Yaya Diaby, LB - Out

Josh Hayes, CB - IR-R

Jalen McMillan, WR - IR

Bears Injury Report

Kyle Monangai, RB - Questionable

Kentavius Street, DT - Questionable

Grady Jarrett, DE - Questionable

Malik Muhammad II, CB - Questionable

Cole Kmet, TE - Injured Reserve

Coby Bryant, D - Injured Reserve

Buccaneers vs. Bears Key Player to Watch

Bucky Irving, RB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving is quietly having an extremely strong season. He has racked up 728 yards on the ground, good for 5.0 yards per carry, along with five touchdowns. He has almost single-handedly carried the Buccaneers in all three of their wins this season. He had 165 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 106 yards against the Panthers, and 170 yards last week against the Falcons. If he can get going against the Bears, the Bucs may have a chance to pull off the upset.

Buccaneers vs. Bears Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Buccaneers to win outright as underdogs:

You can win a lot of games in the National Football League if you can run the ball effectively and play elite defense, and that's exactly what the Buccaneers have been doing. In fact, they shut the Falcons out last week without completing a single pass.

They now enter this week ranked inside the top seven in every rushing metric, second in opponent EPA per play, and third in opponent success rate. We don't currently know what sort of form Baker Mayfield is in, but if he's in peak form when the Bucs need him to take to the air, Tampa Bay is going to be an extremely dangerous team.

I have little bad to say about the Bears, who have proven me wrong about my preseason evaluation of them. What I do think is that this is a sell-high spot on a short week after an emotional win on Monday Night Football.

Pick: Buccaneers +220 via FanDuel

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