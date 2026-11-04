Buccaneers vs. Bears Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 9
In this story:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fresh off one of the strangest wins we've seen in recent NFL history, beating the Atlanta Falcons 16-0 despite not completing a single pass.
They'll be featured on Sunday Night Football in Week 9 when they hit the road to face the Chicago Bears, who are also off a big win, beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.
let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this NFC prime time showdown.
Buccaneers vs. Bears Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Buccaneers +6.5 (-114)
- Bears -6.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Buccaneers +220
- Bears -270
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-112)
- UNDER 46.5 (-108)
Buccaneers vs. Bears How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 8
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Buccaneers record: 3-5
- Bears record: 6-2
Buccaneers vs. Bears Betting Trends
- Buccaneers are 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams
- Buccaneers are 3-1 against the spread in their last four games
- Bears are 6-2 against the spread this season
Buccaneers vs. Bears Injury Reports
Buccaneers Injury Report
- Emeka Egbuka, WR - Questionable
- Yaya Diaby, LB - Out
- Josh Hayes, CB - IR-R
- Jalen McMillan, WR - IR
Bears Injury Report
- Kyle Monangai, RB - Questionable
- Kentavius Street, DT - Questionable
- Grady Jarrett, DE - Questionable
- Malik Muhammad II, CB - Questionable
- Cole Kmet, TE - Injured Reserve
- Coby Bryant, D - Injured Reserve
Buccaneers vs. Bears Key Player to Watch
- Bucky Irving, RB - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucky Irving is quietly having an extremely strong season. He has racked up 728 yards on the ground, good for 5.0 yards per carry, along with five touchdowns. He has almost single-handedly carried the Buccaneers in all three of their wins this season. He had 165 rushing yards against the Cowboys, 106 yards against the Panthers, and 170 yards last week against the Falcons. If he can get going against the Bears, the Bucs may have a chance to pull off the upset.
Buccaneers vs. Bears Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Buccaneers to win outright as underdogs:
You can win a lot of games in the National Football League if you can run the ball effectively and play elite defense, and that's exactly what the Buccaneers have been doing. In fact, they shut the Falcons out last week without completing a single pass.
They now enter this week ranked inside the top seven in every rushing metric, second in opponent EPA per play, and third in opponent success rate. We don't currently know what sort of form Baker Mayfield is in, but if he's in peak form when the Bucs need him to take to the air, Tampa Bay is going to be an extremely dangerous team.
I have little bad to say about the Bears, who have proven me wrong about my preseason evaluation of them. What I do think is that this is a sell-high spot on a short week after an emotional win on Monday Night Football.
Pick: Buccaneers +220 via FanDuel
Follow Iain on X and Instagram
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to earn $50 in bonus bets every day for seven days. Simply sign up, deposit, and bet $5 on seven consecutive days, and receive your $350 bonus.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets