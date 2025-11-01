Takeaways from Baylor football's dominant bounce-back win over UCF
After falling to TCU and Cincinnati in the last two games, Baylor played some inspiring football on Saturday. It was Homecoming in Waco, and Baylor started as fast as it has all season. Three possessions to start the game and three scores.
Baylor's defense played as well as it has all year, too. The Bears allowed the lowest amount of points all season against the Knights' offense.
Following Baylor's 30-3 win, here are some takeaways.
1. UCF's pass defense was no match for Sawyer Robertson
Central Florida entered the game with the top-ranked passing defense in the country, allowing less than 150 yards to the opposition. But it took a couple of drives until Sawyer Robertson met that total. In the first half, Robertson threw for 247 yards and two scores -- including a tipped pick.
Robertson was able to spread the wealth against the Knights' defense. He found both Michael Trigg, Josh Cameron, and Kole Wilson for scores, but also found Ashtyn Hawkins and Jadon Porter plenty more.
Baylor's offense wasn't as pass-heavy in the second half, leaning on the rushing attack. Robertson would end the game with 267 passing yards, but it was clear that Robertson could've done whatever he wanted against UCF on Saturday. His play reminded all of us why some analysts thought he could contend for the Heisman.
2. Baylor played inspired football
The talk for the past two weeks has been about how Dave Aranda's job status is in jeopardy following a 4-4 start. The Bears had high expectations entering the 2025 season and Baylor has fallen flat on its face, but a lot had to do with the Bears' defense.
But not on Saturday. Baylor played inspired football for its head coach. The Bears' defense -- Aranda's unit -- was at its best. Despite not having Carl Williams or Kendrick Simpkins, the Bears shut down UCF's offensive attack. You might point to the fact that the Knights don't have an overpowering offense, but Baylor typically allows any team to move the ball against it.
Baylor held UCF to three points and 225 total yards. And the Knights were terrible on third down, converting just 1-of-11 tries. Baylor was also opportunistic, intercepting Tayven Jackson twice. DJ Coleman and Jacob Redding both came down with a pick each.
3. Baylor's running back rotation was odd but it worked out
Running back Bryson Washington started the game, but on the second drive, he went down on his left shoulder quite hard and was out for awhile. Instead of Michael Turner taking his place, it was the other freshman, Caden Knighten, who saw three carries last week against Cincinnati.
Turner has been a big part of the rushing attack in the last two games, rushing for 68 and 90 yards, respectively. But not only was he not in for the injured Washington, he didn't see a single carry. Even Joseph Dodds carried the ball as the No. 3 back. Turner wasn't on the injury report, so Turner not carrying the rock was strange.
But it all worked out. Knighten was great, rushing for 104 yards and helping out in the passing game.