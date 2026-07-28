Projecting Baylor's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Fall Camp Begins

As the season draws near, who will be starting for the Baylor Bears in Atlanta when they face the Auburn Tigers?

Projected starting offense

Offensive Line

LT LG C RG RT Cole Rhett (RS JR) Koltin Sieracki (RS SO) Yakiri Walker (RS SR) Nate Kibble (RS SO) Kaden Sieracki (RS SR)

Baylor's offensive line has consistently been highlighted as the unit with the most questions heading into the 2026 season. Kaden Sieracki will be a firm, experienced presence, as he is the only offensive line returner with substantial in-game reps. Yakiri Walker and Cole Rhett both have a lot of experience as well, but at the Group of Five level.

via @BaylorAthletic

I expect the guard position on both sides to continue to be in a position battle up until the start of the season. If I had to choose, I would pick returner Koltin Sieracki to start, and Texas transfer Nate Kibble to get the nod before Week one. Expect there to be changes throughout the year with this group, especially if the team gets off to a slow start.

Wide Receivers

WR-X WR-Y WR-Z Louis Brown IV (RS SR) Gavin Freeman (SR) Dre'lon Miller (JR)

Louis Brown IV with the touchdown last season. He decided to redshirt so that he could feature more heavily in 2026. | Louis Brown X Account

This wide receiver group is not as strong as last year but still strong nonetheless. Gavin Freeman and Louis Brown IV offer experience and proven production from past seasons, while Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller gets to feature in a competent offense for the first time in his career. Oftentimes, this Spavital will run four-wide receiver sets, and in those cases we could see the addition of Jadon Porter, someone who is set up for a breakout season this year. We could also see the younger receivers get a chance; Taz Williams and Ashton Jones were highly rated out of high school and could feature at times for Baylor after redshirting last season.

Backfield + Tight End

RB QB TE Dawson Pendergrass (RS JR) DJ Lagway (JR) Matthew Klopfenstein (SR)

Dawson Pendergrass against Oklahoma State in 2024. | via @BUfootball on X

Dawson Pendergrass missed all of last season with an injury. His absence was immediately felt as the load on Bryson Washington became too much. Dawson returns from injury now stronger than ever and has a lot of people to prove wrong in 2026.

DJ Lagway is the crown jewel of this offense and will have to have a great year if Dave Aranda wants to keep his job. Lagway had a rough year at Florida last year, but with the step down in competition in the Big 12 and him being in the best shape of his life, I believe Lagway has the opportunity to dominate this league.

Matthew Klopfenstein scores his first Baylor touchdown against Oklahoma State in 2024 | via Baylor Athletics

John Mackey Award finalist, Michael Trigg, graduated, leaving Baylor with some work to do at tight end. The Bears brought in Tony Livingston from Florida, and brought back Matthew Klopfenstein as well. I expect these guys to basically split snaps, with the slight edge going to Klopfenstein.

Projected starting defense

Defensive Line

DT NT DE Kamren Washington (RS SR) Hosea Wheeler (RS SR) Jordan Mack (RS SR)

National Champion, Hosea Wheeler, will play a massive role for Baylor in 2026. | via Indiana Athletics

The Defensive line group is the deepest, most-experienced group on the whole team. This group has been totally revamped from last season, which is a great thing because Baylor simply could not get to the quarterback last year. Expect some chaos in the opposing team's backfield with this group.

Linebackers

Jack MLB WLB Garrick Ponder (RS SR) Travion Barnes (RS SR) Kyland Reed (SR)

Garrick Ponder starred at Southern Miss last season. | via Southern Miss Athletics

The linebacker group shows some potential. Travion Barnes had a season-ending injury early last season and is now back and ready to lead the group. Garrick Ponder was a massive addition to the group and, along with Ryan Davis, will cause trouble for opposing teams' quarterbacks. Kyland Reed had an up-and-down year last year but comes back for his senior year with lots more experience. Behind him is sophomore Kaleb Burns, who impressed last season, so look out for him as well.

Defensive Backs

CB1 SS FS CB2 Levar Thornton Jr. (RS SR) Colby McCalister (RS SR) Jacob Redding (RS SR) Devon Jordan (RS SO)

Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. attempts to intercept a pass against the Arizona Wildcats last season. | Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is a strong group as well. Thornton Jr. had a great season last year and has only grown headed into his senior year. Kansas State transfer, Colby McCalister, had the oppurtunity to follow his coach, Joe Klanderman, and will be massive for the Bears. Jacob Redding was electric last season as he was one of the only playmakers on defense last year. Devon Jordan was also a great addition from Oklahoma; he will get the opportunity to be one of the stars of this defense.