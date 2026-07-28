Projecting Baylor's Week 1 Starting Lineup Before Fall Camp Begins
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As the season draws near, who will be starting for the Baylor Bears in Atlanta when they face the Auburn Tigers?
Projected starting offense
Offensive Line
LT
LG
C
RG
RT
Cole Rhett (RS JR)
Koltin Sieracki (RS SO)
Yakiri Walker (RS SR)
Nate Kibble (RS SO)
Kaden Sieracki (RS SR)
Baylor's offensive line has consistently been highlighted as the unit with the most questions heading into the 2026 season. Kaden Sieracki will be a firm, experienced presence, as he is the only offensive line returner with substantial in-game reps. Yakiri Walker and Cole Rhett both have a lot of experience as well, but at the Group of Five level.
I expect the guard position on both sides to continue to be in a position battle up until the start of the season. If I had to choose, I would pick returner Koltin Sieracki to start, and Texas transfer Nate Kibble to get the nod before Week one. Expect there to be changes throughout the year with this group, especially if the team gets off to a slow start.
Wide Receivers
WR-X
WR-Y
WR-Z
Louis Brown IV (RS SR)
Gavin Freeman (SR)
Dre'lon Miller (JR)
This wide receiver group is not as strong as last year but still strong nonetheless. Gavin Freeman and Louis Brown IV offer experience and proven production from past seasons, while Colorado transfer Dre'lon Miller gets to feature in a competent offense for the first time in his career. Oftentimes, this Spavital will run four-wide receiver sets, and in those cases we could see the addition of Jadon Porter, someone who is set up for a breakout season this year. We could also see the younger receivers get a chance; Taz Williams and Ashton Jones were highly rated out of high school and could feature at times for Baylor after redshirting last season.
Backfield + Tight End
RB
QB
TE
Dawson Pendergrass (RS JR)
DJ Lagway (JR)
Matthew Klopfenstein (SR)
Dawson Pendergrass missed all of last season with an injury. His absence was immediately felt as the load on Bryson Washington became too much. Dawson returns from injury now stronger than ever and has a lot of people to prove wrong in 2026.
DJ Lagway is the crown jewel of this offense and will have to have a great year if Dave Aranda wants to keep his job. Lagway had a rough year at Florida last year, but with the step down in competition in the Big 12 and him being in the best shape of his life, I believe Lagway has the opportunity to dominate this league.
John Mackey Award finalist, Michael Trigg, graduated, leaving Baylor with some work to do at tight end. The Bears brought in Tony Livingston from Florida, and brought back Matthew Klopfenstein as well. I expect these guys to basically split snaps, with the slight edge going to Klopfenstein.
Projected starting defense
Defensive Line
DT
NT
DE
Kamren Washington (RS SR)
Jordan Mack (RS SR)
The Defensive line group is the deepest, most-experienced group on the whole team. This group has been totally revamped from last season, which is a great thing because Baylor simply could not get to the quarterback last year. Expect some chaos in the opposing team's backfield with this group.
Linebackers
Jack
MLB
WLB
Garrick Ponder (RS SR)
Travion Barnes (RS SR)
Kyland Reed (SR)
The linebacker group shows some potential. Travion Barnes had a season-ending injury early last season and is now back and ready to lead the group. Garrick Ponder was a massive addition to the group and, along with Ryan Davis, will cause trouble for opposing teams' quarterbacks. Kyland Reed had an up-and-down year last year but comes back for his senior year with lots more experience. Behind him is sophomore Kaleb Burns, who impressed last season, so look out for him as well.
Defensive Backs
CB1
SS
FS
CB2
Levar Thornton Jr. (RS SR)
Colby McCalister (RS SR)
Jacob Redding (RS SR)
Devon Jordan (RS SO)
This is a strong group as well. Thornton Jr. had a great season last year and has only grown headed into his senior year. Kansas State transfer, Colby McCalister, had the oppurtunity to follow his coach, Joe Klanderman, and will be massive for the Bears. Jacob Redding was electric last season as he was one of the only playmakers on defense last year. Devon Jordan was also a great addition from Oklahoma; he will get the opportunity to be one of the stars of this defense.
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Jacob is a contributor for Baylor Bears On SI. A lifelong sports fan, he started writing game reactions and opinion pieces during Baylor football and basketball seasons, turning that hobby into a growing presence in sports media. He brings an authentic, fan-driven voice to his work and is excited to keep building his voice and breaking down the topics Baylor fans are talking about every day.Follow JacobHaddadinU