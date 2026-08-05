Baylor Football 2026 Roster: Freshmen Notes, Jersey Changes, Other Tidbits

Fall camp is officially underway in Waco and with the start of the new season, Baylor released its official 2026 football roster.

We are going to dissect the roster, look at the incoming players, and share some takeaways.

Baylor true freshemen jersey numbers, height, and weight

QB Quinn Murphy: No. 13, 6'3", 209 pounds

WR London Smith: No. 16: 6'0", 211 pounds

RB Ryelan Morris: No. 25, 5'10", 185 pounds

S Jordan Davis: No. 29, 6'2", 204 pounds

RB HD Davis: No. 33, 5'10", 200 pounds

WR Davion Peters: No. 34, 5'9", 172 pounds

CB Jamarion Richardson: No. 38, 5'10", 162 pounds

LB Jamarion Phillips: No. 42, 6'0", 222 pounds

TE Parker Almanza: No. 46, 6'3", 245 pounds

LB Jahiem Porter: No. 46, 6'1", 245 pounds

DT Jae'Lin Battle: No. 54, 6'2", 303 pounds

OL Donel Robinson Jr.: No. 69, 6'3", 308 pounds

TE Kai Wesley: No. 88, 6'7", 252 pounds

JACK Tyrone Morgan: No. 94, 6'3", 218 pounds

K/P Bronson Mueller: No. 97, 5'9", 204 pounds

Baylor didn't sign a big 2026 recruiting class, but there are still some players who have a chance to see the field this season.

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A couple of things stuck out at first glance. Defensive lineman Jae'lin Battle certainly has the height and weight to make an impact on Saturdays this season. He is already at 302 pounds, and while there are other players in front of him, he was one of the gems of the Bears' class. Battle could continue to bulk up, too.

Wide receiver London Smith checks in at 6-foot and 211 pounds. He has the build to make an impact for Baylor this season, but the Bears' wide receiver corps is fairly deep, and Smith will have to have a big fall camp to get into the rotation.

Lastly, offensive lineman Donel Robinson Jr. is a massive human being, and with so much uncertainty surrounding Baylor's offensive line, Robinson Jr. could carve out some role. He enters Waco already over 300 pounds, and while he will likely still need to bulk up, he has clearly put in the work this offseason.

Notable jersey changes

LB Travion Barnes - No. 5

S Jacob Redding - No. 8

LB Kyland Reed - No. 10

RB Caden Knighten - No. 11

WR Taz Williams - No. 18

S Bo Onu - No. 21

Other roster tidbits

Toledo transfer and offensive lineman Cole Rhett checks in as the biggest player on the team. Rhett is expected to compete for the starting left tackle position this season, and he checks in at 6'6", 348 pounds. Rhett was a starter for the Rockets a season ago and would give the Bears that experience they need.

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Texas transfer Nate Kibble, who played two seasons with the Longhorns with minimal experience, is right up there in weight. He is at 6'3", 333 pounds and will battle for a starting guard spot this season. He was set to battle Koltin Sieracki at right guard, but with Yakiri Walker no longer on the team, Kibble's path to playing time might've gotten easier.

Defensive end Zavion Hardy is the biggest, and likely the fastest, defensive end on the roster. Coming from South Carolina, along with a CC, Hardy is at 6'5", 281 pounds and a name to watch for Baylor this fall. He was the top-rated JUCO player when he committed to the Gamecocks.