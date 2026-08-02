Three Bold Predictions For Baylor Football in 2026

The football season is just around the corner; there is a lot of pessimism around the program from outside of the Baylor bubble. In an attempt to counteract that, here are three bold predictions on what the Bears could be in 2026.

Travion Barnes has a breakout, All-Conference year

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (36) reacts as he is carted off the field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor football fans have a bad taste in their mouths with anything defense-related, but a healthy Travion Barnes could be the cornerstone in a new Bears defense.



"Barnes spent most of the season on the shelf. That type of feeling is likely unfulfilling, leaving Barnes with plenty of motivation to attack his final season with a burning desire to prove to himself and his teammates that he is the player that he thinks he can be."

Barnes has the talent; he has the work ethic. If he stays healthy, he can lead this team and win some all-conference honors along the way.

Garrick Ponder leads emerges as a Big 12 sack leader

Troy Trojans tight end Trae Swartz (89) makes a reception while defended by Southern Miss Golden Eagles defensive end Garrick Ponder (30) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Southern Miss transfer has very high pass pressure potential and can hopefully bring the Bears back to the 2019 dominance the defensive line had.

Ponder having the help of a talented interior lineman, Hosea Wheeler will give him all the more opportunity to get downhill and rack up sacks. Ponder can help flip the unit from being a weakness to a strong point.

Lagway and Aranda begin to flip the script, earning the Bears a bowl game

Jan 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; DJ Lagway, a Florida quarterback currently in the transfer portal, sits with Baylor Bears football head coach Dave Aranda | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a lot of belief in the leaders of this team from within. Let the quotes from the team do the talking.

"I think the biggest thing with [Coach Aranda] is he's done an incredible job at being a CEO this year... He's taken full stride with the culture and the identity of this team. It's been really cool to see him go full in on that," said defensive back Michael Allen.

Players have taken a liking to Aranda, who has championship experience with LSU in 2019. Florida transfer Lagway also has high hopes for the season.

"I feel great. I'm in the best place I've ever been mentally and physically... I've been working on things that I've been meaning to work on since freshman year, and I'm excited to really put it all together," said Lagway about himself going into the season.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quotes go on and on about chemistry, motivation, and belief surrounding this team. Will they be able to back it up on the field?

A lot has to go right, but primarily Baylor needs a version of Lagway that the country hasn't seen before, and Dave Aranda needs to lead like his days of head coaching are on the line (because they are).

If those two things can happen, then the rest of the dominoes will surely fall. If Lagway, Barnes, and Aranda can lead by example, it will be easy to rally the rest of the squad into a winning season and earn the Bears a fun bowl game.