Fall camp is in full swing, and the position groups are getting pulled aside by media as the season approaches. On Monday, fans got to hear from some of the Baylor cornerbacks, along with the defensive back coach, Jeremy Modlkins.

There was a lot of optimism around the unit, while maintaining a grounded and humble tone, deflecting individual credit, and praising the team as a whole. Here are three things that stuck out across the four interviews.

The room is built on unity, and it starts with the coaches

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor defensive back Michael Allen during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think we talk about being connected... but also the coaches being connected with the players, and that's something that we spent a lot of time on," said Coach Modkins.

He is clearly making it a priority to not just be a coach from the sidelines. He said he is running routes alongside the players in the drills. "If I'm in the mud with them, if I'm running routes with them... that's a little more buy-in," said Modkins.

Five-year vet Reggie Bush II backed this up from the players' side, highlighting the time off-field too. "We'll play video games together. You know, we try our best to just help each other out, help build each other up, because we're the only people who know how to play corner," said Bush.

Devon Jordan earned the single-digit jersey

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) misses a catch over Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Devon Jordan (12) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordan is an Oklahoma transfer that will likely start for the Bears and will also wear number seven this year, and Modkins explained that single digits are only reserved for a "good dude" that "goes about his business the right way."

"I felt like they see me as a dependable guy... I got to go out there and show them that I deserve this number," said Jordan, downplaying the honor. But Bush II confirmed the impact of the high IQ transfer: "He's someone who's always hardworking... it brings the whole defense up really because everyone sees it."

Reggie Bush II chasing his first career interception

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears cornerback Reggie Bush II | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With uncertainty surrounding his future in football, Bush was blunt about his goals for the season. "I want to get my first pick. That's my goal," said Bush.

He also credited Modkins directly for holding him accountable. "He holds me to a standard that he knows I'm capable of... I really appreciate that," said Bush.

Bush is going into his fifth year for the Bears and has had spotty starts over his career; hopefully, his leadership and experience can be an anchor for the unit in 2026.