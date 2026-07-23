Baylor fans have been seeing a lot of turnover lately across almost every spot on the roster, and with a bunch of new guys coming from the transfer portal, the depth chart looks totally different for this season. As Baylor gets ready for fall camp, we have put together a breakdown and ranking of all eight position groups to see where things stand as Baylor starts fall camp.

1. Wide Receiver

After the loss of almost an entire rotation of receivers from last year, the Bears have reloaded with the portal and three freshman recruits. A few major names to look at are Dre'lon Miller from Colorado, Gavin Freeman from Oklahoma State, and Louis Brown IV from San Diego State — who redshirted with the Bears last year. All solid players who were major factors on their former teams make for what should be another hopeful offensive year for the Bears.

Oklahoma State's Gavin Freeman (17) leaps over Iowa State's Connor Welsch (17) in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One freshman to keep your eyes on is the hometown kid from Waco, London Smith. A four-star recruit and top 50 receiver in Texas, who chose Baylor over major programs like Alabama, Georgia, and even Texas. His film jumps out when you watch this kid. A multi-sport athlete who excelled in track, along with being a pretty solid basketball player. Had over 1400 yards and 20 touchdowns his senior year in just 12 games. Smith will definitely be someone who could take off in camp and end up seeing the field a few times throughout the year.

2. Quarterback

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor quarterback DJ Lagway takes questions from reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the obvious big splash in former Gator DJ Lagway, the Bears also have Nate Bennet, a three-star from California who won the backup role last year behind Sawyer. Although with Lagway in, I don't expect much more playing time from him than he had last year with the team. Along with redshirt freshman Edward Griffin, a District 6A MVP for Coppell High School.

3. Defensive Line

With major additions of National Champion Hosea Wheeler and top JUCO transfer and former Gamecock Zavion Hardy. Along with players like Jamaal Whyce Jr. from Marshall and former Coastal Carolina player Jordan Mack, there has been an entire rehaul for this group, with some experienced players and others who have talent but haven't seen the field much. It could be the perfect blend of experience and untapped potential to set a new tone on this side of the ball, something that the Bears lacked last season.

Aug 30, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Hosea Wheeler (0) celebrates after a defensive play against the Old Dominion Monarchs during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One freshman I expect to make an impression is Jae'Lin Battle, a four-star who was ranked the second-best defensive lineman in Oklahoma. A major commitment for Baylor, winning him over from multiple big schools like Missouri, Auburn, and even Washington. Battle is a 6'2", 305-pound beast who lined up in multiple techniques in high school and looked to excel in every single spot. He excelled at creating pressure with his quickness and effort to get to the ball.

4. Secondary

After allowing 195 passing yards per game last year, new defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman brings in two highly experienced backfield players with him, who will have an immediate impact on this secondary. Former Northwestern safety Devin Turner, who was expected to contribute a year ago, looks to be one of the key safeties, along with Colby McCalister, one of Klanderman's players at Kansas State.

Sep 21, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (8) reacts to a snap against the Washington Huskies during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sophomore Bo Onu is looking to get major playing time this year despite the transfers brought in. Onu played in 11 games last year as a reserve, missing just one game due to injury, and ended the season with just nine tackles. A solid safety recruit out of Texas, being ranked a top 750th player in the 2025 class. There's no doubt for me that if this guy can stay healthy like last year, you will see him making plays for this defense.

5. Running Back

Oct 26, 2024; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears running back Dawson Pendergrass (35) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kendal Daniels (5) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This year, the Bears will mostly be handing the ball off to three of the returning backs and one freshman. I expect Dawson Pendengrass to have a major bounce-back season after redshirting last year due to his preseason injury. Was a major backup piece when Bryson Washington was a freshman, and now that he's with Auburn, it leaves Dawson a shot to be the major back for the Bears this year. Also don't forget the two sophomores behind him, Michael Turner and Caden Knighten. They both had productive seasons last year and could likely lead to what looks like a three-man rotation at running back.

6. Tight Ends

Florida tight end Tony Livingston (86) scores during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Baylor went and got a teammate of Lagways, which I personally thought was underutilized by his coaches last year at Florida. Tony Livingston had just 23 catches for 232 yards with four TDs after playing over 27 games for the Gators. A really athletic offensive lineman in high school, then converted to tight end in college, I think this guy can be ally explosive player in the offense. He will be backed up by Senior Matthew Klopfenstein, who played in 12 games last season and has shown he can put up decent numbers as a backup from time to time when the team needs him.

7. Offensive Line

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears offensive lineman Koltin Sieracki (66) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only reason I'm putting this position down towards the bottom is that it's almost all transfers that will need to prove themselves this year. Multiple players from smaller conferences, like Logan Moore from UAB and Yakiri Walker from Memphis. Although I do expect Koltin and Kaden Sieracki to be the leaders of this front, this line has a lot of weight on their backs. With big transfer Lagway coming in and Aranda on the hot seat, the tone this line sets at the beginning of the season will likely make or break the year for Baylor.

8. Linebackers

Sep 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Travion Barnes (36) tackles SMU Mustangs quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) during the game between the SMU Mustangs and the Baylor Bears at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With only Kyland Reed being one of the only returning starters from last year, it's up to mostly former backups and transfers to fight over these positions in fall camp. I think FIU transfer Travion Barnes has the potential to be the star of this room, and an All-Big 12 player, who played in just four games for the Bears last year after a season-ending injury. Kaleb Burns and Kedrick Walker will be used to rotate with Barnes and Reed.