Baylor CB Coach Jeremy Modkins Names Newcomers Who Impressed This Spring

The Baylor passing attack struggled through the first six games of the 2025 season. The Bears allowed SMU, Oklahoma State, and Kansas State to throw for 290 or more yards, but as the season crept on, the Bears shut down the pass. Baylor ended up having No. 31 passing defense in the nation, and the Bears return a few key players at corner.

Baylor returns veterans LeVar Thornton and Reggie Bush, but the Bears also gained some important players from the portal. Additions of Devon Jordan, Jayden Rowe, and Stilton McKelvey should all prove to play vital roles this season.

New cornerbacks coach Jeremy Modkins, who has experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels, talked about some newcomers who have impressed this spring for Baylor.

"We've got several newcomers, but I think they're all doing a great job," Modkins said this spring. "I think Devon's doing a great job. Stilten's doing a great job. Even if you look at what J-Rod's done, you know, for his size, I think he's done a great job. All those guys are in the books and studying the stuff. They want to be good. I think that's the key to it. They really want to be good. And so, I'm very pleased with all of them."

Something to prove

Both Jordan and Rowe come from big-time programs, with each proving they belong at the D1 level. But for McKelvey, he could have something to prove.

The 5'11" corner comes to Baylor after spending last season as the starting cornerback for New Mexico State. He also spent two seasons at New Mexico Military. Per Pro Football Focus, McKelvey had the second lowest passer rating when targeted (57.6) last season.

Stilton McKelvey X Account

Coach Modkins said that's not up to him on if McKelvey has something to prove, but what he's seen from the New Mexico State transfer is that he's someone who is going to show up and work his butt off.

"I don't know. I think you might have to ask him that," said Modkins. "But I just judge him by the way he works. And to me, he looks like a guy that's always worked that way. You know what I mean? It's not because he's at a different level. He's trying to change his intensity. To me, he's always the same guy. You know, the guy that's going to be early, the guy that's going to stay late, he's going to do everything in between the right way, and he's going to work his butt off."