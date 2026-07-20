One Former Five-Star Recruit Who is Finally Ready to Break Out for Baylor

There certainly are five-star busts in college football. It happens, but more times than not, if a player is ranked as a five-star, they turn things around at some point in time and show why they were so highly ranked.

That's the case for DJ Lagway as he enters Year 1 at Baylor.

Lagway, the former No. 3 ranked player in the 2024 recruiting class, opted to sign with Florida, spurning in-state Baylor. Lagway's father, Derek, played for the Bears, but Lagway chose to go a different path and head to SEC country.

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In his first season, Lagway flashed the talent, but the turnover bug became a little worrisome as he tossed nine interceptions. Then in 2025, Lagway was named the full-time starter, and he led the SEC in interceptions. The former Willis (TX) prospect tossed 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Following Billy Napier being let go from the Gators, Lagway entered the portal, and ended up in Waco. And while it could take a few games for Lagway to get fully adjusted, the former five-star prospect is primed to live up to the billing.

A match made in heaven with Jake Spavital

Not only did Lagway need a change of scenery after two seasons in Florida, but he needed a better fit. Lagway ran a pass-heavy system in offense and he needed a place that was going to allow him to show off his arm, along with using his dual-threat ability.

That's exactly what Jake Spavital's offense is going to allow Lagway to do. Last season, Sawyer Robertson finished second in the country, averaging 306 yards per game through the air. Granted, Robertson's playmakers are gone, and replaced with mostly transfers, but Lagway's talent should be able to get them all on the same page.

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"Spavital and Lagway will be a match made in heaven," Shehan Jeyarajah recently told Baylor Bears on SI. "When Lagway won Mr. Texas Football in 2024, he ran a pass-happy spread system at Willis High School. Sources in the program have told me that he’s been able to slide right back in.

"Certainly, injuries remain a concern, but much of the offseason have been spent managing his body the best way possible. Receiver play will also be a big question after great turnover. But after a messy context at Florida, Baylor should feel like home for the five-star passer."

Not nearly as much pressure on his shoulders

Anytime you're QB1, playing for a Power Four program, and a former five-star recruit, there are going to be a lot of eyes on you. But now, the simple fact is, he's no longer playing for the Florida Gators in SEC country.

DJ Lagway's Instagram

Baylor is coming off a five-win season and there are very few expectations surrounding the Bears in 2026. The fanbase and coaching staff are putting a lot of stock into Lagway and hoping he can get Baylor back into the winning circle once again, but when it comes to a national view, the pressure is significantly lower.

With playing in a friendlier offensive system, along with having less pressure, Lagway should be in store for a bounce-back year. If Lagway does fully live up to his five-star potential, it's hard to believe the Bears are struggling to reach a bowl game in 2026.