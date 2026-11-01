PFF Grades Show Dominating Win Versus The UCF Knights

The Bears came out in a completely dominating way Friday night, with over 500 total offensive yards and five touchdowns. We finally started to see what DJ Lagway is capable of doing, letting it loose for a spectacular night of 319 yards and four passing touchdowns. Baylor had no struggle moving the ball down the field and was able to build up a 17-point lead right before UCF kicked a field goal before halftime.

The Bears' defense was also on all cylinders, getting to the quarterback over seven times and recording 34 sacks, second in the nation. Kaleb Burns and Jamaal Whyce each notched over 1.5 sacks, and multiple players added half a sack. UCF was able to get a total of 281 yards, the majority of it coming from the pass game. They were only able to get 66 rushing yards and converted two third downs the entire game.

A true statement win after the news of firing Dave Aranda, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman had a truly dominant side on defense. If we can see more dominant play out of Lagway as we did on Friday, this team still has something to play for, despite the three early losses in the season.

Baylor moves to 5-3 with a home game against Iowa State next week.

Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Baylor's massive win against the Knights.

Top 10 Offensive Players

Oct 30, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) warms up before the game against the Central Florida Knights at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. HB Ryelan Morris - 81.9 grade

2. QB DJ Lagway - 81.4 grade

3. WR Jayden McGowan - 80.9 grade

4. TE Tony Livingston - 75.8 grade

5. HB Michael Turner - 75.3 grade

6. WR DeBraun Hampton - 75.3 grade

7. WR Jadon Porter - 74.3 grade

8. WR Gavin Freeman - 74.3 grade

9. WR Dre'lon Miller - 73.7 grade

10. HB Caden Knighten - 69.3 grade

Bottom Five Offensive Players

1. OL Cooper Lovelace - 44.9 grade

2. OL Koltin Sieracki - 45.1 grade

3. TE Hawkins Polley - 46.9 grade

4. OL Asher Hale - 48.8 grade

5. OL Cole Rhett - 50.0 grade

Top 10 Defensive Players

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears linebacker Kaleb Burns (41) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. LB Kaleb Burns - 87.0 grade

2. ILB Anthony Crenshaw Jr. - 81.6 grade

3. ILB Kaleb Arterberry - 80.9 grade

4. CB Bo Onu - 78.8 grade

5. FS Micah Gifford - 78.4 grade

6. SS Devin Turner - 77.1 grade

7. LOLB Ryan Davis - 76.7 grade

8. CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 76.1 grade

9. LE Zavion Hardy - 76.0 grade

10. LE Jamaal Whyce Jr. - 75.2 grade

Bottom Five Defensive Players

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back JaQuail Smith (23) fumbles the ball and is recovered by Baylor Bears linebacker Kyland Reed (10) during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. LOLB Trent Thomas - 55.2 grade

2. LB Kyland Reed - 57.3 grade

3. CB Stilton McKelvey - 59.5 grade

4. CB Daniel Cobbs - 59.7 grade

5. CB Jayden Rowe - 60.0 grade

Things To Note:

Four of the bottom five offensive players were offensive lineman

Three of the bottom five defensive players were corners

RG Koltin Sieracki has made the bottom-five list multiple times for PFF grades

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