PFF Grades Show Dominating Win Versus The UCF Knights
In this story:
The Bears came out in a completely dominating way Friday night, with over 500 total offensive yards and five touchdowns. We finally started to see what DJ Lagway is capable of doing, letting it loose for a spectacular night of 319 yards and four passing touchdowns. Baylor had no struggle moving the ball down the field and was able to build up a 17-point lead right before UCF kicked a field goal before halftime.
The Bears' defense was also on all cylinders, getting to the quarterback over seven times and recording 34 sacks, second in the nation. Kaleb Burns and Jamaal Whyce each notched over 1.5 sacks, and multiple players added half a sack. UCF was able to get a total of 281 yards, the majority of it coming from the pass game. They were only able to get 66 rushing yards and converted two third downs the entire game.
A true statement win after the news of firing Dave Aranda, defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman had a truly dominant side on defense. If we can see more dominant play out of Lagway as we did on Friday, this team still has something to play for, despite the three early losses in the season.
Baylor moves to 5-3 with a home game against Iowa State next week.
Here are PFF grades and snap counts following Baylor's massive win against the Knights.
Top 10 Offensive Players
1. HB Ryelan Morris - 81.9 grade
2. QB DJ Lagway - 81.4 grade
3. WR Jayden McGowan - 80.9 grade
4. TE Tony Livingston - 75.8 grade
5. HB Michael Turner - 75.3 grade
6. WR DeBraun Hampton - 75.3 grade
7. WR Jadon Porter - 74.3 grade
8. WR Gavin Freeman - 74.3 grade
9. WR Dre'lon Miller - 73.7 grade
10. HB Caden Knighten - 69.3 grade
Bottom Five Offensive Players
1. OL Cooper Lovelace - 44.9 grade
2. OL Koltin Sieracki - 45.1 grade
3. TE Hawkins Polley - 46.9 grade
4. OL Asher Hale - 48.8 grade
5. OL Cole Rhett - 50.0 grade
Top 10 Defensive Players
1. LB Kaleb Burns - 87.0 grade
2. ILB Anthony Crenshaw Jr. - 81.6 grade
3. ILB Kaleb Arterberry - 80.9 grade
4. CB Bo Onu - 78.8 grade
5. FS Micah Gifford - 78.4 grade
6. SS Devin Turner - 77.1 grade
7. LOLB Ryan Davis - 76.7 grade
8. CB LeVar Thornton Jr. - 76.1 grade
9. LE Zavion Hardy - 76.0 grade
10. LE Jamaal Whyce Jr. - 75.2 grade
Bottom Five Defensive Players
1. LOLB Trent Thomas - 55.2 grade
2. LB Kyland Reed - 57.3 grade
3. CB Stilton McKelvey - 59.5 grade
4. CB Daniel Cobbs - 59.7 grade
5. CB Jayden Rowe - 60.0 grade
Things To Note:
- Four of the bottom five offensive players were offensive lineman
- Three of the bottom five defensive players were corners
- RG Koltin Sieracki has made the bottom-five list multiple times for PFF grades
Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.
Tyler is a writer for Baylor Bears On SI with a deep focus on football and basketball. Professional stat cruncher and high school athlete. Passionate NFL, college, and NBA fan. I love sports and want to put that passion into my writing.Follow TylerGillum_83