Preseason Big 12 Power Rankings: Which teams are the real contenders in 2025?
The Big 12 is loaded with talent, and the college football season is fast approaching. With the collegiate landscape constantly changing and conference realignment in full effect, the Baylor Bears aim to deliver another strong season under head coach Dave Aranda. Below, I rank the Big 12 teams from best to worst prior to the beginning of the 2026 college football season.
16. Oklahoma State: One of the longest tenured head coaches in college football, Mike Gundy is on the hot seat after a rough performance in the Big 12, and a 3-9 overall record. With a lot of question marks remaining at the quarterback position, will Mike Gundy be able to turn around his team?
15. UCF: With head coach Scott Frost returning to the program as its head coach, UCF faces a strong uphill battle in a loaded Big 12 conference. With UCF's losses to the transfer portal, quarterback Tayven Jackson will look to do the best he can with the offensive tools at his disposal.
14. Cincinnati: After a 5-7 showing in the Big 12 last year, head coach Scott Satterfield is under some pressure to turn things around. One of the key pieces that will make-or-break the Bearcats' season will be the play of Quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who threw for almost 3,000 passing yards last season.
13. Arizona: After seeing an expansive amount of attrition to the transfer portal, along with losing star receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the NFL, Arizona faces an uphill battle in the conference. Although they return Quarterback Noah Fifita, many question marks remain for Arizona on the offensive side of the ball.
12. West Virginia: Armed with new head coach Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia is another team that will look to try and improve upon last season's record. Finishing in the middle of the conference, and now without quarterback Garrett Greene, Rodriguez will have his work cut out for him in Morgantown.
11. Utah: Many might be surprised to see the Utes this high up on the list, but the talent in the Big 12 this upcoming season speaks for itself. While head coach Kyle Whittingham is known for producing tough teams, the quarterback play of transfer Devon Dampier will determine the outlook for Utah's season.
10. Colorado: In his time at Colorado, Deion Sanders has completely rewritten the narrative of Colorado football. Coming off his most impressive season, almost clinching a College Football Playoff spot, Colorado has seen a lot of losses to both the transfer portal and the NFL. Similar to the Utes, their season will be heavily predicated on the quarterback play of transfer Kaidon Salter.
9. Houston: When it comes to the Houston Cougars, there are two names to be aware of: Willie Fritz and Connor Weigman. Add to the fact that Houston will see a significant portion of their starting defense return from last season, the Cougars are poised to make some noise this season.
8. TCU: In his tenure at TCU, head coach Sonny Dykes has been known for getting the most out of his offense. With quarterback Josh Hoover returning for another year after coming off a 28-touchdown season, the success of the Horned Frogs will be determined on the defensive side of the ball.
7. Baylor: In 2024, the Baylor Bears were a tale of two halves of the season. After starting the season 2-4, the Bears proceeded to rattle off 6 wins in a row. Returning quarterback Sawyer Roberston will have his work cut out for him, but if he takes a step forward from last season, the Bears should be able to compete with the best of the Big 12.
6. Kansas: Similar to the Bears, Kansas was another team that had two polarizing halves to its season. Following a tough start, Kansas finished the season 4-2. The key to Kansas' success is the return of quarterback Jalon Daniels, who can compete with the best in the country. However, will head coach Lance Leopold be able to bolster the Jayhawks' defense?
5. BYU: Coming off one of their best seasons to date, the Cougars are left with a lot of questions following the transfer of starting quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Even with the quality of their incoming recruiting and transfer portal classes, with no obvious answer at the quarterback position, will BYU be able to replicate its success from last season?
4. Iowa State: Matt Campbell has seen steady success since taking the reins at Iowa State. With a tough Big 12 schedule in front of them, it's important to note that all of their most difficult games take place at home, and the steady leadership of veteran Rocco Becht contributes to Iowa State's ranking on this list.
3. Texas Tech: When it comes to Texas Tech, the intrigue comes from having one of the most talented transfer portal classes in the nation. With quarterback Behren Morton under center, and the quality of incoming talent, both freshman and transfers, the Red Raiders should be ranked at the top of the conference.
2. Arizona State: Cam Skattebo was the heart and soul of this team and with him matriculating to the NFL, some may ask how this team is still ranked as high as they are? The simple answer: Sam Leavitt. A potential Heisman trophy candidate, Leavitt has the arm talent and experience to lead Arizona State back to the College Football Playoffs.
1. Kansas State: Last but certainly not least, ranked as my projected No.1 team in the conference, has to be the Wildcats. Not only is their team coming into the season very experienced, but the dynamic 1-2 punch of quarterback Avery Johnson, who is now going into his second year starting for Kansas State, and running back Dylan Edwards, who has the potential to be the nation's leading rusher, will contribute to what could be one of the best offenses in college football.
