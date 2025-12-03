Baylor makes top six for 2028 linebacker Shamar Evans amid recruiting turmoil
Baylor’s 2026 recruiting class may be slipping, but the Bears are still resonating with future talent. Rising Mississippi linebacker Shamar Evans revealed his top six schools this week, and Baylor made the cut alongside Texas, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, and Jackson State. For a program battling public perception after multiple flips, keeping a fast-climbing sophomore like Evans engaged matters.
A Rising Sophomore Already Playing Like a Veteran
Evans, a 6-foot, 205-pound linebacker, is coming off one of the strongest underclassman defensive seasons in the region. He finished his sophomore year with 86 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, 8 quarterback hurries, an interception, 3 forced fumbles, and a defensive touchdown. The production reflects what college staffs see on film: a young linebacker who reads quickly, hits hard, and plays with the confidence of someone older.
“My traits as a linebacker are all instinct,” Evans said. “It comes from the training and different drills that I do. They have helped me reach that violent way that I play as well. I always played with an older age group growing up through peewee until now. It would not be possible without my coaches throughout life and my supporters.”
That instinctive, downhill style is a great fit for a Baylor team that has struggled with stopping the run in recent seasons Even with uncertainty surrounding the 2026 cycle, the Bears maintaining a foothold with Evans signals that long-term defensive recruiting priorities remain intact.
Where Baylor Stands in the 2027 and 2028 Pipeline
Baylor does not yet hold a commitment in the 2028 class, but the staff has already extended offers to notable defensive prospects. Four-star cornerback Brayden Bedford, another Mississippi standout, and four-star Georgia safety Casey Barner are among the early names on the board. The approach signals a clear effort to stay aggressive with young defensive backs despite the turbulence surrounding more immediate classes.
The Bears have also built early momentum in the 2027 group. Baylor sits second in the Big 12 and sixteenth nationally with commitments from four-star athlete Karece Holt, three-star safety Davontrae Kirkland, and edge rusher Jalen Price. Establishing a strong 2027 foundation is especially important in Texas, where the Longhorns, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech consistently dominate the race for in-state talent.
As the Bears regroup from recent losses in the 2026 cycle, winning battles for instinctive, high-motor defenders like Evans becomes a priority. Baylor may be experiencing short-term setbacks, but staying present with rising prospects reinforces that the program is still fighting for its long-term identity.