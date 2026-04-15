Ranking Baylor's Top Draft Prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is almost here, and the Baylor Bears have guys on the NFL’s radar. Despite a disappointing season in Waco, they still expect three main contributors to their offense to get drafted before the end of the third day.

All three guys are likely to have opportunity to carve out a role at the next level, but there is always a question as to who the top guys are coming out of school.

With that in mind, how do we rank the draft prospects coming out of Baylor?

1. Michael Trigg

This is a two horse race between the two pass catchers out of Waco, with Trigg getting a slight nod over wide receiver Josh Cameron.

Trigg has positional versatility to line up on the line of scrimmage, in the slot, or potentially in the backfield depending on what offense he lands in.

“Built like a basketball power forward, Trigg is a long, coordinated athlete with the arm length and wingspan that make offensive linemen jealous,” Said Dane Brugler in his draft guide known as “The Beast”

“He needs to cut down on the drops, but it looks like he’s catching a Nerf football when he “little brothers” defenders at the catch point. He is more competitive than dynamic with the ball in his hands but is a threat for extra yards on As a blocker, he flashes adequate strength but little consistency in his execution.”

Brugler projects Trigg as a player who will get picked in the fifth or sixth round. That is to be determined, but if Trigg hits, his ceiling is the highest of any of Baylor’s draft prospects.

2. Josh Cameron

Cameron is an intriguing player in this draft class who had a big week at the Senior Bowl, and has fans in NFL circles.

He has a size and speed combination that NFL teams covet, but also has the ability to contribute on special teams. While he might need some polish as a rookie, his ability to play on special teams will give him a chance to carve out a role as a rookie that will get him chances to earn more opportunities on the field.

“A big-bodied target, Cameron is a physical presence on the outside and has above-average ball skills (1.4 percent drop rate). He is an adequate athlete, by NFL standards, who tracks the ball well at every level and tramples defensive backs after the catch,” Brugler said.

Brugler has Cameron projected to go in the sixth round, but he could hear his name called earlier than that if there is a run on receivers.

3. Sawyer Robertson

Robertson was one of the more productive quarterbacks in college football during his time at Waco. The reality of the situation at quarterback, however, is the NFL is a league of haves and have nots. Quarterbacks who are drafted early, or the haves in this case, get more opportunities.

Robertson is going to get drafted on day three, which makes him a difficult projection to make a 53-man roster out of training camp. That’s a path that has him bouncing around on practice squads and hoping for an opportunity to come his way.

Sure, there are examples of guys like Brock Purdy making the most of their chance when they get in the game, but those chances come few and far between. The NFL is the best of the best, and the business is cutthroat.

Robertson’s margin for error at his position is minuscule as a result, and of the three main prospects set to get drafted in the coming weeks for Baylor, he’s a distant third to the top two guys.