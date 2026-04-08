The One Trait That Makes Each Baylor Football Prospect Draftable in 2026 NFL Draft

Although Baylor doesn't have any elite first-round level talent this year, there are definitely a few players who have something special about them. Here's one trait for each Baylor player projected to be drafted this year, and why it makes the pick worth taking.

Sawyer Robertson: Arm Talent

Although Robertson is known for his humility and focused, mental side of the ball. His talented arm definitely helps as well. Sawyer was praised at the combine for his uncoachable arm velocity, able to drill passes through tight windows, and sending it out 55-yard-plus throws that others would be hesitant to attempt.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson (13) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Any team needing a quarterback, or even looking to develop someone, I think Sawyer is a great, safe option to take in the late rounds and give him a shot to show that arm strength with the right play system and coaching.

Michael Trigg: Size

Trigg is an amazing athlete, even without counting his 84-inch wingspan measured at the combine; he's a threat no matter what he does on the field. Although his blocking could improve, his build and athleticism make him worth taking a pick on. Especially in the right offense that can utilize tight ends in the pass game. Trigg has a catch radius that could be larger than any tight end ever; that's a trait that you have to chance on in my opinion.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Michael Trigg (1) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Josh Cameron: Yards After The Catch

Cameron has the ability to break tackles and create long, game-changing plays from nothing. That's a value highly looked at by scouts and coordinators in the league. From legendary players like Julio Jones to current players like Deebo Samuel, that big body slot receiver frame can have an impact on all short routes and even behind the line with jet sweeps. Cameron has the ability to use his frame and hands to bully small corners and get quick catches.

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Josh Cameron (34) against the Arizona Wildcats at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jackie Marshall: Versatility

Jackie was a very experienced defensive player for the three years he played at Baylor. Playing multiple positions on defense, and having a strong part in special teams. All NFL teams look at how much they can use you, and playing multiple positions should only help your stock in the draft.

He could get picked up in the 6th round, start right away on someone's special teams unit, and prove his way up to getting reps on the defense. Only one past injury, but he is a very high-IQ player who can be picked up for good defensive depth.