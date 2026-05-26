Anonymous Big 12 Coaches Talk Baylor Football: 'Dave Aranda is the Real Deal'

Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are hoping to get back to winning football following a disappointing 5-7 season a year ago. The Bears lost a lot of bodies, and talent, from that five-win team. QB Sawyer Robertson, TE Michael Trigg, and playmakers Bryson Washington, Josh Cameron, Kole Wilson, and Ahstyn Hawkins, among others, are no longer in Waco.

But the cupboard isn't bare. Aranda brought in former five-star QB DJ Lagway from Florida, and the Bears added playmakers for Lagway in 2026. However, there are mixed reviews from Big 12 coaches.

Athlon Sports interviewed three different Big 12 coaches to speak about Baylor — all three are anonymous.

Coach No. 1 - 'They're lacking consistency'

“There are times on film when that defense looks phenomenal," said the Big 12 coach. "Certain games last year, they’d look great on film, and then there were certain games when they couldn’t stop the run. Against Utah, they were giving up 80-yard runs like it was a cup of water. That’s gonna be their challenge. It’s the consistency. Right now, they’re lacking consistency.”

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

We agree, there wasn't much consistency in Waco last season. Baylor began the season rough, playing against the pass, but despite playing in a pass-heavy league, the Bears ended the season having one of the better passing defenses in the nation.

But it was against the run that was putrid. Baylor allowed teams to run over 200 yards four times, and over 300 yards twice. There were times the interior linemen had zero push and no answers for the opposition. Adding Joe Klanderman as the defensive coordinator, and bodies along the interior like Indiana's Hosea Wheeler should make a difference in 2026.

Coach No. 2 - 'Dave Aranda is the real deal'

“I think (coach) Dave Aranda is the real deal. Scheme-wise, he’s phenomenal. But he’s just a little weird. Maybe a little socially awkward. But he knows football," the second Big 12 coach said.

Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Kind of an odd statement from a football coach, but I digress. Also, the Baylor fanbase might have some feelings toward this coach, calling Dave Aranda the 'real deal', following a 5-7 season in which Baylor was a darkhorse to win the Big 12.

Aranda certainly looked like the real deal in 2021 with Baylor. The Bears went 12-2, but Aranda has had just one winning season since. He is on the hot seat entering 2026, and Aranda desperately needs a winning season to get the fanbase back on board, along with keeping his job.

Coach No. 3 - 'They go through a lot of coaches on defense'

“Maybe he should just be calling plays the whole time. They go through a lot of coaches on defense, too. When you go through a lot of coaches on your staff, that’s a sign," said the third coach.

Joe Klanderman at Kansas State. | On3 Kansas State

It's not clear who exactly this coach is talking about, but it's safe to assume it's about Dave Aranda. Which is a confusing statement. Arand has been the one calling plays on defense, and after doing some self-scouting following the 2025 season, he opted to bring in Joe Klanderman to take over the duties of the defensive coordinator position.

The Bears have been going through some defensive coaches, but most of the time, it's due to them taking a promotion. Until Baylor can become a winning program year after year, coaches are going to move up the ranks. It's up to Aranda to make Waco a destination for coaches to stay.