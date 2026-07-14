Ranking Every Big 12 Football Stadium - Where Does Baylor Land?

The Big 12 is known for some of the most beautiful and most aesthetic stadiums in college football. They're all ranked best to worst, strictly based on my opinion. I mostly used structure and tradition, along with the most passionate fan bases of these teams, to determine their rankings.

1. McLane Stadium (Baylor)

A shot of Baylors McLane Stadium | Google Images

An absolutely gorgeous masterpiece of a stadium. Built right along the Brazos River, there's always something to look at or do before a game in Waco. Their signature "sailgating" culture is something special to all Baylor fans, where they are able to dock boats right outside the stadium. Opened in 2014 to replace Floyd Casey Stadium, seating over 45,140 people. The Umphrey Bridge connects students directly to the stadium from campus, allowing students to easily show up to support their team.

2. Folsom Field (Colorado)

Folsom Field | Google Images

The level of energy that Colorado fans bring to this stadium is unmatched. Folsom Field is a stadium loved by all college football fans around the world and is one of the most sought-after stadiums to attend a game at. The open-air design gives fans on the east side a beautiful look out at the mountains, a real treat for games when it turns just about dusk, being over 5,300 feet above sea level. It features sandstone and a red-tile roof that blends into the Colorado campus.

3. LaVell Edwards Stadium (BYU)

LaVell Edwards Stadium | Google Images

With the Wasatch Mountain Range overlooking it, this stadium provides a beautiful environment for fans. BYU has always had a passionate fanbase that continues to pack this place out and makes it one of the loudest stadiums in the country. With a capacity of over 63,400, it's easily one of the biggest stadiums in the Big 12. Renamed in 2000 to honor Hall of Fame head coach Lavell Edwards, who led BYU to its only national championship in 1984.

4. Rice-Eccles Stadium (Utah)

A view of Rice-Eccles Stadium where the Utah Utes play | www.alamy.com

A beautiful stadium surrounded by mountain-framed buildings that is always loud. Anytime you have to play in this stadium, you will definitely hear the loyal Utes fans cheering and bringing a hostile, loud energy every game day.

5. Boone Pickens Stadium (Oklahoma State)

Boone Pickens Stadium | Google Images

A tightly fitted stadium, fans stack up in Boone Pickens Stadium. It makes for a place where there is not a bad seat in the house. With stands being just 15 feet from the sidelines, this adds an extra loudness and hostility from the fans for opposing teams. A dedicated group known as "The Paddle People" brings paddles and bangs on the concrete stadium walls. The sound of 84,000 in this tight, compacted stadium causes noise levels that will surprise any team that enters.

6. Amon G. Carter Stadium (TCU)

Amon G. Carter Stadium | www.alamy.com

A very luxurious Southwestern Art-designed stadium gives fans a beautiful and engaging viewing experience, which underwent a 164 million redevelopment. TCU used original blueprints from the 1930's to make this design with custom graphics all along the insides, and premium club spaces for fans. One main feature is the Trinity River that glows with a purple light during night games.

7. Jack Trice Stadium (Iowa State)

Jack Trice Stadium | Google Images

Jack Trice Stadium has some of the best tailgating in college football. And the fans pack this stadium full. Named after Iowa State's first black student athlete, who tragically passed away at 21 years old due to internal injuries. Iowa State decided to rename it in 1997 in honor of Trice, with a bronze statue outside the stadium.

8. Jones AT&T Stadium (Texas Tech)

Jones AT&T Stadium | Google Images

Most notably known for its high, intense night games, the Red Raiders have always had some of the best tailgating even in struggling seasons. With innovations, it gives an old school feel, with updated facilities for the growth of a highly rising program.

9. Mountain America Stadium (Arizona State)

Mountain America Stadium | Google Images

The Mountain America Stadium is a uniquely designed stadium, carved directly between the two volcanic rocks known as the Tempe Buttes. This stadium seats over 53,599 fans and has served as a home of multiple bowl games throughout the year, most known for the Fiesta Bowl from 1971 to 2006, along with hosting multiple championships and the 1996 NFL Super Bowl. It was also the home of the Arizona Cardinals from 1988 up until they got their own indoor stadium in 2005.

10. Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati)

Nippert Stadium | Google Images

For what looks like a sunken bowl, planted right in the middle of Cincinnati's campus, makes for a great location for students to make it to every game and show out. It also gives a soccer feel stadium with an over-the-top view of the field.

11. Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Kansas State)

Bill Snyder Family Stadium | Google Images

Located right across from Turtle Creek Lake, the massive, beautiful limestone facade gives this stadium almost a castle-like look to it. Holds over 50,000 with a bowl-like shaped design that traps sound. The Wildcats have a Wabash Cannonball and an intense fanbase that passionately rocks with their team no matter what weather conditions appear.

12. Milan Puskar Stadium (West Virginia)

Milan Puskar Stadium | Google Images

Although not a hugely modern-designed stadium, it gets a decent spot due to the massive support fan base and energy they bring to this stadium. It will never matter what record the Mountaineers have; this stadium is packed and rocks every week of the year. Over 63,500 passionate fans rock this stadium every week, and it is always one of the loudest places to play a football game in.

13. FBC Mortgage Stadium (UCF)

FBC Mortgage Stadium | Google Images

With the legendary name as The Bounce House, FBC Mortgage Stadium is a very loud, electric stadium that literally shakes from the noise Golden Knight fans give. Seating over 45,000 fans, the student zone is always encouraged to jump in unison, infrastructure has ensured safety, but the bounce the stadium gives is a traditional landmark of football stadiums around the world. One interesting fact is that the 50-yard marker is directly aligned with Launch Pad 39A, which hints why they call this place Space U.

14. Casino Del Sol Stadium (Arizona)

Arizona Stadium | Google Images

As the oldest stadium in the Big 12, the recently renamed stadium holds over 56,037 people next to the deserts of Arizona. The stadium is used for more than just hosting the Wildcats, they have multiple offices and Science resource labs located on the East and south ends of the stadium. The only thing that lacks is some of that modern design that many other Big 12 stadiums have.

15. TDECU Stadium (Houston)

TDECU Stadium | Goggle Images

TDECU Stadium presents a beautiful view of the Houston skyline, packed with over 40,000 loyal Cougar fans. Being three miles off campus, it often causes empty seats that lack the loud, packed college feeling so many stadiums hold week to week.

16. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium (Kansas)

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium | Google Images

Although a historically old, traditional stadium that was surrounded by a track field. Seating over 50,071 people, Kansas University has started multiple million-dollar projects to renovate this stadium into a monster venue in the coming years.