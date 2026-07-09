Ranking Every Big 12 Uniform — Where Does Baylor Land?

The Big 12 is full of very cool and interesting jersey and uniform combinations. Let's do a ranking, in my opinion, of the best uniforms in the conference. I will be using only home, away, and alternate jerseys to factor into my list, no throwbacks. But if I had to pick one, it would be Baylors all green 40's inspired throwback.

1. Utah

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I feel like this is a hands-down number one uniform in the Big 12. Especially this all-red look with white numbers and black, red, and white stripes across the shoulder and down the pants. Definitely has the discussion to be a top 20 jersey in all of sports. Rating 10/10

2. West Virginia

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This was a very close second to Utah. The Mountaineer blue and yellow are great colors and make almost every jersey they've made look good. The logo on each shoulder is a great addition with one large stripe, and the yellow trim on the sleeves is the finishing touch to this amazing uniform. Rating: 9.6/10

3. Colorado

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If there's one thing Colorado is doing right, it's putting together some fire uniform combinations. This white with the black pants is my favorite of the bunch. Really makes the black and gold helmet pop while keeping the jerseys classic and simple. Rating: 9.4/10

4. Oklahoma State

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Orange, black, and white make some of the best uniforms in the country. Especially when the Cowboys rock these orange pants. Whether it's with these black jerseys with white and orange numbers, or their white jerseys, the orange pants really make this a top-tier uniform. Rating: 9.3/10

5. Texas Tech

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Texas Tech's all-red is easily one of the top uniforms in the Big 12. With huge white numbers and the bold Red Raiders across the chest, this uniform is top-tier and goes great with their black and white helmets. Rating: 8.9/10

6. Cincinnati

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Cincinnati has some of my favorite uniforms in college football. Sure, this is just mostly black with white and red lines, but you add in the all-black helmet and the added C logo with the claws on the chest. Plus, their white jerseys look amazing as well. Definitely an underrated jersey in college football. Rating: 8.7/10

7. Arizona State

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These yellow uniforms for the Sun Devils are one of the most unique uniforms in the Big 12. All yellow base with the dark red numbers is a great combination. Plus, the golden pitchfork on the thigh is the cherry on top of an amazing uniform. Rating: 8.7/10

8. Arizona

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You can't go wrong with the all-blue Arizona uniforms. These are just too clean, with nice white and red numbers, and two stripes on the shoulders. Really makes their white helmets pop and stand out when put together. Rating: 8.5/10

9. Baylor

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Although I didn't have Baylor's helmets very high, I will be putting their jerseys in a higher spot. The all-white with green and yellow stripes is very Packers-like, and I love it. Also, the yellow jerseys might be some of the best in the conference. Ratings: 8.5/10

10. Houston

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I absolutely love this all-red look for the Cougars. Not a dark red, and not really the brightest red, but somewhere just right in the middle of both. The big bold white numbers look good, and the classic font lettering of Houston across the chest. Adding this to their shiny red helmets makes for a slick, clean look for Houston. Rating: 8.5/10

11. BYU

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Now, although BYU's uniform has been traditionally the same for a while, when you put it all together, the all-white with blue stripes looks very clean. Nothing fancy about it, but it is still a recognizable jersey and has that old-school traditional look, while still not looking outdated at all. Rating: 7.9/10

12. Kansas

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Although this all red is nice, Kansas uniforms get heavily carried by their helmets. I've never been huge on their jerseys, they are mostly plain with not much done to the numbers or the name. An outline in blue or white would be a really good addition to these. They are horrible, but just not as much design compared to others. Rating: 7.4/10

13. TCU

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TCU has solid purple with white numbers, or solid white with purple numbers. Not much detail in these; they stay pretty simple but are still very clean-looking jerseys. Rating: 7.2/10

14. UCF

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With colors very similar to Colorado, I just don't think UCF uniforms hold up to most of the Big 12. With not much design to the chest, or stripes on the pants. This unfortunately falls on the list due to the lack of creativity. Rating: 7/10

15. Iowa State

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Same thing with Iowa State, the numbers and stripes look good, but just not a lot done to the jerseys to get any extra points. Plus, I'm not the biggest fan of the small lettering of Iowa State on the chest. The yellow pants aren't too bad, but the lack of jersey design brings them down a little. Rating: 7/10

16. Kansas State

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The Wildcats of Kansas State have held a strong tradition in their uniforms, with a simple purple design with two large white stripes on the shoulders. I do really like the white jerseys, but for lack of interesting designs, this one doesn't catch my eye like others. Rating: 6.5