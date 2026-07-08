How Former Baylor Bears Have Looked so far in the 2026 NBA Summer League

Baylor basketball’s NBA Summer League group has had a little bit of everything so far, with Cameron Carr headlining the early production and several former Bears trying to carve out clearer roles through limited July minutes.

Cameron Carr gets hot early

Carr, now with the Lakers, has been the clear standout through the first batch of games. Across matchups against Warriors Gold, the Heat and the Spurs, the former Tennessee transfer has put together 50 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and nine made threes.

The Lakers' No. 24 overall pick, @cameroncarr43, in yesterday's California Classic sudden death overtime victory:



🌴 26 PTS

🌴 8 REB

🌴 4 3PM pic.twitter.com/rMiN8Y2Agb — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2026

For a player whose athletic tools always made him intriguing, the most encouraging part has been the perimeter shot-making. Carr has not just been getting downhill or living off transition chances. He has been able to space the floor, knock down shots and look comfortable as a scoring wing, which is exactly the type of profile that can keep a young player in NBA conversations.

Kendall Brown gets his chance

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The rest of Baylor’s Summer League contingent has been more situational, but still worth tracking. Kendall Brown, playing with the Heat, has totaled 12 points, six rebounds, five assists and two made threes in games against the Spurs, Lakers and Warriors Gold. Brown has always been more of a tools-and-versatility bet than a pure scoring prospect, so the assist and rebound numbers matter. For him, Summer League is less about putting up 25 and more about showing he can defend multiple spots, make simple plays and avoid being an offensive liability.

Jayden Nunn and Adam Flagler make a Summer League roster

Jayden Nunn has had a similar uneven but useful showing with the Spurs. He has appeared in games against the Heat and Lakers, with a DNP against Warriors Gold mixed in, totaling 14 points, two rebounds, five assists and two made threes. Nunn’s path is pretty straightforward: guard play, shooting and reliability. The assist total is a good sign, especially for a player who made his name at Baylor as a tough, confident backcourt piece who could play off others while still creating enough for himself.

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Adam Flagler, now with the Kings, has also stayed in the mix. In games found against the Nets and Warriors Blue, with a DNP against the Bucks, Flagler has totaled 15 points, five rebounds, six assists and one made three. The scoring has not popped off the page, but the six assists are notable. Flagler’s best chance at sticking has always been tied to his ability to organize offense, make shots and bring steadiness. Summer League can get sloppy fast, and guards who can settle possessions have real value.

RayJ Dennis not seeing ample minutes

RayJ Dennis has had the lightest sample so far, appearing for the Hawks against the Jazz while logging a DNP against the Thunder. Still, he made his minutes count with 13 points, one rebound, three assists and three made threes. For Dennis, that three-point number is the key. His Baylor season showed his pace, feel and ability to get teammates involved, but NBA evaluators will keep coming back to the jumper.

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Overall, Carr has separated himself as the most productive Baylor name early, but the bigger picture is that all five former Bears have shown at least one NBA-relevant trait: Carr’s scoring, Brown’s versatility, Nunn’s guard steadiness, Flagler’s playmaking and Dennis’ shot-making.