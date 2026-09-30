Rated Too Low or Just Right? Evaluating DJ Lagway’s Power Four QB Ranking

Although Baylor is off to a strong 3-1 start to the year, Lagway is not where most fans would have hoped he would be ranked after 4 weeks of college football. After a scappy week one loss to Auburn, Lagway has been battling an ankle injury and has missed two weeks in a row against Louisiana Tech and Prairie View A&M.

ESPN's Bill Connelly has placed DJ Lagway in the bottom third at 52 out of all 68 quarterbacks, just behind a few established starters such as LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, John Mateer of Oklahoma, and Baylor's future opponent's quarterback, Jaylen Raynor of Iowa State.

What Was Missing Against Colorado

Lagway didn't exactly dominate in their win over Colorado last Saturday, but he threw for over 220 yards and two passing touchdowns. The problem I see is the inconsistency in his decision-making and the nonexistent threat of his legs. That was one of his biggest traits and what made him such a high-level transfer.

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass as Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gideon ESPN Lampron (44) defends during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lagway had a career-low completion percentage of 48.7% against a struggling Colorado defense that gave up 40 points and allowed over 420 total yards of offense. Even though this is a first-time return since week one, I think a lot more people expected Lagway to have a way better performance against this Colorado team than what was put out on the field.

Lack of Dual Threat Ability

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In just two games, he has only five carries for negative seven yards. It appears that this lingering ankle injury is going to affect his ability to extend plays with his legs. Now, this could just be a precaution, and since it was his first game back, he's taking it easy on running and re-injuring that ankle. So we will have to see if Lagway grows confidence this week and next week in being able to use his legs more and open up this offense.

Lagway has an incredible opportunity against Iowa State this weekend, which just got dominated by an incredible Utah team. Devon Dampier threw for over 66%, and Utah had over 200 yards of rushing on the Cyclones. A good way to move up the rankings is for Baylor's defense to frustrate Jaylen Raynor and for Lagway to have a completely dominant game and outperform him in every stat on Saturday.

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