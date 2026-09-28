The Bears are 3-1 and have used two quarterbacks this season as starter. Baylor's big offseason acquisition from Florida former 5-star recruit DJ Lagway was given the keys to the offense and allowed to drive. After Lagway's right ankle injury in the first quarter of the Auburn game saw him miss the next two games as it healed up, Nate Bennett stepped up and into the role of starting quarterback for the Bears.

No Bias, Just The Numbers

Oct 5, 2013; Waco, TX, USA; A view of the new chrome helmets of the Baylor Bears before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Floyd Casey Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway started in week one in a loss for the Bears against Auburn 27-54 for 333 yards 2 TDs, 1 INT, 1 fumble lost. Lagway started against Colorado in week four winning this game for Baylor after recording a stat line of 19-39 for 221 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

Nate Bennett made his first collegiate start in week two against PVA&M finishing with 24-36 for 314 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, and 1 Rushing TD. Bennett also started for the Bears in week three against LA Tech where he would record stats of 21-24 for 253 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, and 1 Rushing TD.

Accuracy and Mobility

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) carries the ball for a six yard gain against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DJ Lagway of the two of them is touted as being the runner, but so far this season, he's yet to have many successful running plays at all. A running play was a vital factor in Lagway's injury as well as his lost fumble on the same play in the Auburn game. Other than that designed run, Lagway hasn't run much this season (unless you want to count his recent scramble towards the first down marker later on in the Colorado game).

Nate Bennett isn't the athlete that Lagway is, and that's nothing against Bennett by any means. A healthy DJ Lagway is just an extra level of quick, and that's only a good thing for Baylor. However, of the two of them, Bennett is the only one with a rushing touchdown in both of his starts this season.

Difference in Competition?

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) participates in warmups before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Nate Bennett may have a 2-0 record as a starter compared to Lagway's 1-1 record as a starter at Baylor, the competition hasn't been the same across the board. Bennett may have defeated the defending SWAC champion in PVA&M and were able to score more points in the first half (20) than LSU was able (10) against LA Tech, but neither of those two teams are P4 teams.

Auburn and Colorado are both P4 teams, and Lagway struggled not only due to the injury but also the stronger overall competition and the deeper pool of talent that P4 depth charts are filled with in comparison to the G6 and FCS teams.

The Eye Test

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback Nate Bennett (12) carries the ball for a touchdown against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, Nate Bennett has the better stats going 2-0, more rushing touchdowns, and an 80% completion, 300+ yard, 3 TD performance on his side against LA Tech. DJ Lagway is 1-1 and has shown determination, great arm strength, and the will to win through his two games as starter. However, Lagway has also had some bad throws and turnovers not to mention that his ankle injury hasn't let him run as freely as originally expected.

Let's Be Rational About This

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Baylor head coach Dave Aranda speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unless DJ Lagway is injured and physically unable to play, he's going to be the starting quarterback the remainder of the season. The roughly 1.8-2 million reasons why? Yeah, it's the money. Sure, the talent and potential and the drive and determination are all there; but if you thought Dave Aranda was on the hot seat before the season started, benching a millionaire would turn the hot seat to just a pile of ash and soot.

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