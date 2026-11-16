A week after scoring touchdowns on all three red-zone trips against Iowa State, Baylor finished 1-for-1 in Saturday’s 28-7 loss at No. 10 BYU. The Bears needed only three plays to score once they got inside the 20. By then, they were already down 21-0.

Red-Zone Offense by the Numbers

Baylor’s only red-zone trip ended with a 3-yard touchdown pass from DJ Lagway to tight end Matthew Klopfenstein. The Bears didn’t attempt a field goal. BYU turned all three of its red-zone trips into touchdowns on runs of 8, 5 and 1 yards by quarterback Bear Bachmeier, all before halftime. The Cougars’ final touchdown came from outside the red zone on a 23-yard pass from Bachmeier to Jojo Phillips.

The Bears went 9-for-16 on third down, but those conversions didn’t lead to many scoring chances. Baylor finished with 238 total yards, including just 79 on the ground. Its longest play was the 31-yard completion that set up its only touchdown.

Red-Zone Turning Point

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears tight end Matthew Klopfenstein (85) runs the ball against BYU Cougars safety Raider Damuni (3) for a second half touchdown at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baylor took over at its own 27 after BYU missed a 45-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. Lagway opened the drive with a 17-yard completion to Hawkins Polley, but two incompletions brought up third-and-10. He ran up the middle for 18 yards to keep the drive alive, then hit Jadon Porter for 31 yards down the left side to set up first-and-goal at the 7.

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Lagway’s first-down pass to Tony Livingston fell incomplete, and he ran for four yards on second down. On third-and-goal, Klopfenstein caught a short pass at the 2 and got into the end zone. The eight-play, 73-yard drive took 2:10 and cut BYU’s lead to 21-7 with 11:18 left.

Baylor’s defense forced a three-and-out, giving the offense a chance to make it a one-possession game. But BYU sacked Lagway on back-to-back plays, pushing Baylor from its own 24 to the 6 and forcing a punt. The Bears never got another snap inside the 20.

Looking Ahead

Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; Baylor Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass during the second half against the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Iowa State, Baylor scored three touchdowns from outside the red zone and three from inside it. In Provo, it took an 18-yard run and a 31-yard completion on back-to-back plays just to get the Bears their first snap inside the 20.

When Texas Tech visits Waco on Saturday, Baylor will need more successful plays on first down to prevent drives from stalling so quickly. A five-yard run or a quick completion would give Lagway room to take a shot on second down. If it falls incomplete, the Bears can still move the chains on third-and-5. A few more of those situations would give Baylor more ways to get into scoring range without needing Lagway to run for 18 yards on third-and-10.

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