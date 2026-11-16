Two Biggest Decisions Baylor's Joe Klanderman Got Right Against BYU in Losing Effort

Nobody gets to stay undefeated forever, and Coach Joe Klanderman was bound to lose eventually, even after starting off 2-0 with wins against UCF and Iowa State. Traveling to Provo, Utah, though would see Coach Klanderman pick up his first loss as the Bears' interim head coach.

The loss to BYU hurts. The Bears' Big 12 championship hopes have been effectively snuffed out. With the Bears' loss to the Cougars, it's a three-team race in the Big 12 between Utah, BYU, and Texas Tech. Also, any chances for the Bears in this year's College Football Playoff has been silenced as well. Baylor can still play spoiler to Texas Tech and ruin their post-season chances though, so at least there's that which can still be accomplished.

Klanderman got these two things right on Saturday.

Not Blaming Travel Issues

#Baylor's early morning flight to Provo ended with a 28-7 loss to BYU.



STORY:https://t.co/IntUFqicwj pic.twitter.com/X3TJMKHhyG — Baylor Bears On SI (@BaylorBearsOnSI) November 15, 2026

It was a hectic weekend that involved the Bears' original travel arrangements being thrown into chaos. Due to the FAA and the nationwide grounding of all flights on Friday, the game against the Cougars (as well as multiple other games on Saturday) had to be subsequently rescheduled for a later time slot.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

By all accounts, Coach Klanderman had a built-in excuse to pull out and use. To his credit, he was quick to dismiss the travel issues as a reason behind his team's loss to BYU. Stating in the post-game presser that "...They (BYU) were on the field at the same time we (Baylor) were. I'm not gonna put it on that." A statement that shows that Coach Klanderman isn't going to complain or try to take the easy way out.

Acknowledging That BYU Has a Championship Caliber Team

This is a cool tradition between BYU and Baylor in a bunch of sports. A postgame prayer together. pic.twitter.com/qQifg3KaaP — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 15, 2026

Also mentioning in the post-game presser on Saturday night, Coach Klanderman stated that, "This is what a program needs to look like," in reference to how BYU runs its program. And much to his credit (and BYU's) Coach Klanderman has a point. The Cougars, their coaches, and their fans have a reputation for being almost overly nice.

In terms of just online interactions through social media, I've personally only had positive experiences in interacting with the BYU fanbase. With as toxic as some fanbases can be, the Cougars seem to go the extra mile to not be. The belief that "the other team is the opponent, not the enemy" seems strong with BYU.

Sign up for our Free Newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.