Baylor Football Bowl Projections: Houston and Memphis Are the Leading Destinations

Baylor dropped to 6-4 (4-3 Big 12) with Saturday’s 28-7 loss at BYU. The Bears host Texas Tech on Saturday before closing the regular season at Houston.

Both ESPN analysts had Baylor in the Kinder’s Texas Bowl in Houston last week. Kyle Bonagura kept the Bears there but changed their opponent, while Mark Schlabach moved them to the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis. Each bowl drew two picks this week, and The Athletic projected Baylor to play in the Cactus Bowl in Tempe, Arizona.

Kinder’s Texas Bowl (Dec. 31)

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura: Baylor vs. Tennessee

Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10), defensive back Tre Poteat III (3) and defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) celebrate after the win over Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bonagura swapped Missouri for Tennessee, which beat Texas A&M 22-7 despite going 5-of-17 on third down. The Vols held the Aggies to 179 total yards and kept the ball for more than 42 minutes. Running back DeSean Bishop accounted for 97 of Tennessee’s 196 rushing yards.

Baylor converted nine of 16 third downs at BYU, but the Bears ran for only 79 yards and didn’t score until the fourth quarter. Against a team that can hold the ball as long as Tennessee did, Baylor might have fewer chances to recover from empty drives. Getting more from the run game on first down would give DJ Lagway more options on second, including a chance to throw downfield without facing an obvious passing situation.

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford: Baylor vs. Missouri

Crawford moved Baylor from a Liberty Bowl rematch with Auburn to the matchup Bonagura had in Houston last week. Missouri running back Jamal Roberts, who entered the Georgia game as the SEC’s rushing leader, finished with 62 yards on 19 carries in a 48-21 loss. Georgia intercepted Austin Simmons’ first pass and led 31-7 at halftime, though Simmons finished with three touchdown passes.

BYU ran for 189 yards against Baylor, so Missouri would have good reason to test the Bears up front. The trade-off is how much help Baylor sends. If the Bears have to bring a safety down to slow Roberts, Simmons has more room to throw behind the linebackers. Holding up against the run without that extra help would let Baylor keep more defenders in coverage.

AutoZone Liberty Bowl (Jan. 2)

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach: Baylor vs. South Carolina

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Nov 14, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Cutter Woods (12) passes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Arkansas won 34-6. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

South Carolina’s 42-25 win over Oklahoma showed why quarterback LaNorris Sellers would be a tough matchup for Baylor. He threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 96 yards and two more scores. The Gamecocks had a much tougher time in a 34-6 loss at Arkansas, where Joker Johnson intercepted two passes and returned one 63 yards for a touchdown.

Baylor gave up three rushing touchdowns to BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier before halftime. Against Sellers, the Bears would have to be just as disciplined on third-and-long as they are near the goal line. If the defensive ends rush past him and leave a lane up the middle, Sellers can turn a passing down into a first down on his own.

Athlon Sports’ Steven Lassan: Baylor vs. Oklahoma

Lassan moved Baylor from a Cactus Bowl matchup with Nebraska to a game against a former Big 12 opponent in Memphis. In Oklahoma’s 24-17 win over Ole Miss, quarterback John Mateer threw for 111 yards and led the Sooners with 70 rushing yards. He broke a 28-yard run up the middle on Oklahoma’s first drive, then finished it with an 8-yard touchdown run.

Oklahoma went 74 yards in 13 plays on that drive, and Mateer did enough damage on the ground that the Sooners didn’t need a big passing day to win. If Baylor can limit his gains between the tackles on early downs, it can force Oklahoma to throw on third-and-long and give its pass rush a chance to get involved.

Cactus Bowl (Dec. 26)

The Athletic: Baylor vs. Nebraska

Nov 14, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule on the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletic moved Baylor from an Independence Bowl matchup with Oregon State to the matchup Athlon had last week. The Bears would face Matt Rhule, who took Baylor from one win in 2017 to 11 wins and a Sugar Bowl appearance in 2019. The reunion would come while Baylor is going through another coaching transition.

Nebraska running back Jamal Rule gained 103 yards on 22 carries as the Huskers ran for 237 in a 31-0 win at Rutgers. Their first touchdown drive covered 94 yards on 16 plays and took more than nine minutes. On the next scoring drive, quarterback Anthony Colandrea hit tight end Carter Nelson for 40 yards and finished the drive himself on a keeper.

If Rule is picking up four or five yards on first down, Nebraska can keep feeding him and take a shot downfield when Baylor brings a safety closer to the line. Holding Rule to short gains would let the Bears keep that safety deep and make it harder for Colandrea to complete deep passes.

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