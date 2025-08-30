Social media buzz: Social media reacts to Baylor's season-opening setback
Baylor Bears came into the 2025 college football season with a lot of offseason buzz in which could sometimes lead to a lot of pressure for any program. The Bears are coming off a devastating loss to the Auburn Tigers on Friday night 38-24 in Waco, Baylor offense and defense came out a little flat to start off the first quarter as they had chances in the redzone to take a nice lead after leading 3-0 against Auburn and came up short which many Baylor fans could possibly think about the choice of going for it inside the 5 yard line and also the play calling on 4th down in which they turned the ball over.
The Bears' defensive line had a very long night as Auburn had its way in the running game all night, as they outrushed Baylor 307 rushing yards to 64 yards. Quarterback Jackson Arnold had his way all night, cutting up the Bears' defense, rushing for 137 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 16 carries, also passing 11-17 for 108 yards. Baylor showed some fight going into the second quarter, fighting their way back and ultimately cutting the score to a one-point game. However, Rayshawn Pleasant then returned a kickoff for 98 yards following a Baylor score, and the Tigers eventually put the game away and walked out of a hostile environment in Waco with a win to start the season.
True frustration started to show across Bear nation as they felt the comeback coming late in the fourth quarter, but it soon faded as Auburn continued to run the ball and be very physical with this Baylor Bears defensive line. Quarterback Sawyer Robertson had himself a day as he started off slow but started to kick into gear as the game went along. Robertson finished the game throwing for 419 yards and three touchdowns. Kole Wilson showed up in a big way as he seemed to be one of Sawyer's favorite targets tonight and ended the night with 8 receptions for 134 yards. Here's what national college football writer for CBS Sports Shehan Jeyarajah had to say one what he thought was good and bad after Baylor's performance in the season opener.
Here are some other social media reactions following the game.
Baylor looks to bounce back next week when they face a top-25 team in the country on the road against SMU who is coming off a great 2024 season.
