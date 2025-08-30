Inside The Bears

Baylor loses major defensive contributor in first quarter against Auburn

This is a tough loss for Baylor.

Late in the first quarter, it appeared Auburn QB Jackson Arnold was going to get sacked, but instead, Arnold got out of it and scampered down the field. The result wasn't good for Baylor for two reasons. Not only did the Tigers move the chains, but star defensive lineman Jackie Marshall was down on the field. Replay showed that Marshall was rolled up on by a teammate.

He was helped off the field with trainers, and after coming out of the tent, it appeared Marshall might try to return. However, the Fox broadcast said "it appears Marshall is done for the night".

It can't be overstated how big of a loss this would be for Baylor if it doesn't get Marshall back in the game. The redshirt senior started all 13 games for the Bears last season, and was getting plenty of preseason love heading into 2025.

Without Marshall, Auburn has moved the ball with ease. After going three-and-out in its opening drive, Auburn went and scored touchdowns on both of its second and third drives of the game. With Marshall possibly out for the rest of the game, the Bears are going to have to tighten up on the defensive line -- and hope the offense gets rolling.

