The game changers: Top players from Baylor's loss to Auburn
On Friday night, the Auburn Tigers rolled into Waco for their home-opening game. Expectations were certainly high for this Baylor team, finishing last season with six straight wins, and the offense clicking on all cylinders. Now with Dave Aranda and company reloading, the Baylor Bears came up short, falling to the Tigers 38 - 24. Across both teams, there were certainly some major starts to highlight, and each week, I will highlight the five biggest game changers of Baylor's previous game.
1. Kole Wilson: With Auburn's receiving corps seeing some change, expectations were a little unsure for Texas State wide receiver transfer Kole Wilson. Wilson silenced all doubters on Friday night, finishing the night with 8 total receptions for 134 total yards, with 65 of those yards coming after the catch. Wilson's combination of shiftiness and speed will be a problem for opposing defenses to come, and although they fell short tonight, Baylor certainly has a star with Kole Wilson.
2. Rayshawn Pleasant: The second transfer portal player on this list, Rayshawn Pleasant, had been generating a lot of buzz prior to Friday coming out of Auburn. However, I do not think anyone could have anticipated the burst of energy that Pleasant provided for the Tigers. With the game tightening up during the second half, Pleasant's 98-yard kick return was the first domino to fall that ultimately allowed the Tigers to knock out the Bears.
3. Jackson Arnold's Legs: For those who watched the game on Friday, this should arguably be ranked as the No.1 superstar for the game. To put things into perspective, Jackson Arnold finished Friday night's game against the Baylor Bears with more than double the amount of rushing yards the entire Bears team had. Arnold was spectacular with his legs and absolutely carved up the Baylor defense, leaving Dave Aranda and company with no answer.
4. Keaton Thomas: There was not much to highlight when it comes to the Baylor defense. The secondary looked lost, and the defensive line was getting pushed around. Still, one highlight of that defense had to be the energy and effectiveness of junior linebacker Keaton Thomas. Thomas finished the night with 14 solo tackles, and was the clear enforcer for a struggling Bears defense.
5. Michael Trigg: A couple of words can be used to describe Trigg, but the best has to be: matchup nightmare. Trigg was essentially unguardable during the Bears' matchup with the Tigers. Finishing the game with 7 receptions, 99 yards, and a touchdown, it did not matter who Trigg lined up against across from him; he was going to find a way to get open and put himself to make a play for his team. I've got my eye on Trigg, with expectations being high for the rest of the season.
