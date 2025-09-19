Staff predictions: Baylor, ASU could be in store for a high-scoring affair
Both Arizona State and Baylor had high expectations entering the season. ASU is the reigning Big 12 champion after coming over from the Pac-12. The Sun Devils were a College Football Playoff team a year ago, but Arizona State has already lost one game in the early goings. The Sun Devils dropped a game against Mississippi State.
Baylor, on the other hand, lost its season opener at home against Auburn. The Bears then won a thriller over SMU in double overtime before crushing FCS Samford. Neither one of these teams wants a second loss on their record and if either of these teams is going to compete for the Big 12 -- this is a pivotal game.
Here is what Baylor Bears On SI thinks will happen.
Trent Knoop
I'm not too sure that either of these defenses will stop the other. Baylor fans know too well the challenges that have presented the Bears this season. Baylor's run defense has been poor, and the pass defense hasn't been too much better. Good news is that the Bears appear to be getting healthier, but Sam Leavitt can sling the ball around, and WR Jordan Tyson is one of the best out there. This game could come down to which offense has the ball last. I think Sawyer Robertson has been the better QB so far, and this game is in Waco. I typically go with the home team in these types of games, so give me Baylor in a thriller.
Final score: Baylor 41, ASU 38
JaMichael Garrett
I’m going to keep it short and sweet. Sawyer Robertson for HEISMAN! I think Robertson puts up big numbers in this game and Baylor finds a way to win again later in a tough matchup to start off Big 12 conference play.
Final score: Baylor 34, ASU 31
Josh Abraham
A highly anticipated matchup, the Baylor Bears will start their Big 12 conference schedule with a matchup against the Sun Devils. This matchup will be a battle of the quarterbacks: Sawyer Robertson vs Sam Leavitt. Both teams have a loss, both teams have had their defensive woes, and both teams have the skill position players to make some noise. When push comes to shove, I think this game being in Waco could make the difference. I like the Bears to win this one in a close one, with both quarterbacks having great evenings.
Final score: Baylor 38, ASU 34
Luke Hubbard
Despite a 35-point win last week, Baylor didn't look all that great. Their offense fell apart in the second half and their defense wasn't all that convincing. Now, they have to face an Arizona State team that has one of the best QBs in the Big 12 leading the charge. It should be a high scoring affair, but I think Baylor's home crowd and Sawyer Robertson's arm may be too much for the Sun Devils to handle.
Final score: Baylor 40, ASU 37
Kyle Besson
Saturday's matchup will be a tale of two different, but effective, offenses. Baylor will dominate through the air and quarterback Sawyer Robertson will continue his trend of throwing 3+ touchdown passes, but the struggling run defense will plague the Bears all night. The versatility of Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt will keep the Sun Devils in the game and they will match each score from the Baylor passing game. The Bears win in a close, high-scoring contest.
Final score: Baylor 41, ASU 38