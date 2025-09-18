What experts are betting for Baylor vs Arizona State Week 4 matchup
The Baylor Bears opened as 2.5-point favorites over the Arizona State Sun Devils ahead of their Week 4 matchup. Each team is coming off of strong weeks, with the Bears beating the Samford Bulldogs 42-7 and Arizona State defeating the Texas State Bobcats 34-15.
With each team having strong offenses to start the season, the over/under is set at 59.5 points, with Baylor set at -130 moneyline.
ESPN's Best Bet: Arizona State +2.5
In ESPN's Week 4 best bets piece released on Thursday, their sports betting analyst Pamela Maldonado likes the Sun Devils to cover their +2.5 point spread.
In a game that will be between two great quarterbacks, Maldonado highlights the running game for Arizona State, and Baylor's run defense struggles. The Bears currently have the 124th-ranked defense in terms of rushing yards allowed and were exposed in Week 1 against the Auburn Tigers. On the flip side, the Sun Devils have been averaging 232 yards per game on the ground, and the versatility of quarterback Sam Leavitt will likely mimic the team's Week 1struggles.
In a matchup projected to be a field goal difference, ESPN expects the Sun Devils run game to dominate and give the underdogs a chance to leave Waco with an upset win.
FOX Sports' Best Bets: Arizona State +2.5, Over 59.5
FOX Sports is also taking Arizona State +2.5 while adding the over (59.5). In their piece, which was shaped around the Data Skrive betting model, FOX mentions the implied score for Saturday as Baylor 31, Arizona State 28. Both teams have a 1-2-0 record against the spread.
The over being set at 59.5 points doesn't scare FOX at all. The Bears are averaging 38 points per game while the Sun Devils are putting up 30.7 points per game. Interestingly, in FOX's predictions, they expect the game to be a high-scoring thriller while still predicting Arizona State to come out with the win.
Covers' Best Bets: Arizona State moneyline, Leavitt anytime TD, Robertson over 2.5 pass TD
To round out the final of the picks, Covers' betting analyst Eric Rosales continues the trend of taking Arizona State. While other experts went with the spread, Rosales takes the Sun Devils moneyline outright. The betting expert also likes each QB to make a big impact, betting Sam Leavitt for anytime TD and Sawyer Robertson to throw over 2.5 passing TDs.
Rosales also mentions ASU's run game, highlighting how the Sun Devils can control the game from start to finish. With Arizona State being stingy in the red zone and allowing opposing teams to score touchdowns on just four of nine trips, he expects the Bears to have to settle for field goals being the difference.
Sawyer Robertson versus Sam Leavitt has the chances of being a great quarterback matchup. Robertson has been lighting up the box score, and whispers of Heisman potential could be heard, while Leavitt's athleticism has shone to start the season. With each signal caller having a strong start to the season, Rosales predicts each one to be a safe bet to make an impact, Leavitt on the ground and Robertson through the air.
