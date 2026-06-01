A Texas Reunion: Teams Baylor Football Should Add to Future Schedules

The Baylor Bears filled a massive void on their 2027, 2028 schedules recently following the fallout with the Oregon Ducks. Oregon and Baylor mutually canceled their home-and-home series, but the Bears moved quickly and scheduled the Maryland Terrapins for a home-and-home series.

The 2027 schedule is complete for the Bears, but there is still an opening in 2028, along with a bevvy of openings in the near future.

Let's take a look at some teams the Bears should schedule in the near future.

The reunion needed: Texas Longhorns

The team Baylor fans enjoyed to hate, and loved beating when it happened, was the Texas Longhorns, but with Texas heading to the SEC — it's possible we don't see these two programs face one another for a very long time. But let's change that.

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This would be a good, regional non-conference game for the Bears to play. Baylor has nothing to lose in this contest. The Bears would be underdogs, likely in any season, but Baylor would have a lot to gain. A win over Texas would be tremendous for recruiting, and with a 24-team College Football Playoff likely coming, a loss wouldn't hurt Baylor's chances.

Baylor is 26-69-4 all-time against Texas and the Bears finished with a two-game losing streak against the 'Horns after they left the Big 12.

A first time for everything: Wisconsin Badgers

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With Baylor scheduling Maryland from the Big Ten, another team the Bears could look to face would be the Wisconsin Badgers. Shockingly, these two programs have never played one another in the regular season or in a bowl game setting.

The Badgers are usually toward the upper tier in the Big Ten, but Luke Fickell has struggled to get much of anything going in Madison. It would be a game that either program would have a chance to win, and playing a home-and-home series would make things even more interesting. Wisconsin is cold, but playing the Badgers in September wouldn't be bad.

Dave Aranda coached at Wisconsin from 2013-2015 as its defensive coordinator, adding more intrigue for the matchup.

Let's see how good you are: Notre Dame

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One of the most historical teams in the country, Notre Dame, is still an independent — while playing an ACC schedule — allows the Irish to have more leeway with their scheduling. Baylor has faced Notre Dame just twice ever, coming in both 1925 and 1998, losing both games.

This would be another fun home-and-home, but I think Baylor fans getting a chance to go to South Bend to see a game would be an excellent experience. Notre Dame Stadium is one of the oldest and most recognizable stadiums in the country, having been built back in 1930.

Notre Dame would clearly be a big challenge for Baylor, in any year the two would play, but it would be worth the price of admission.