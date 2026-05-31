3 Thoughts on Baylor Football Inking Maryland For Future Games Following Oregon Fallout

Baylor fans were excited to see Oregon come to Waco and the Bears travel to one of the better scenes in college football in Eugene. But the Baylor and Oregon series was called off following the Oregon/Oregon State reunion.

It was a sad tradeoff for Baylor fans, but it didn't take the Bears long to find a replacement. In fact, it was another Big Ten team, which makes the 2027, 2028 schedules more interesting. Baylor will travel to College Park in 2027 to face Maryland and the Terrapins will return the favor in 2028.

The two teams played twice back in the 1950s and it will feel like the first time both programs have faced one another when they take the field in 2027. Here are three thoughts about the matchup.

A winnable game for Baylor

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Playing in the Big Ten isn't easy and Maryland is finding that out. The Terrapins have gone 4-8 in back-to-back seasons, being one of the worst teams in the conference. Typically, the Terps are a middle-of-the-pack team, but things haven't been hot for Mike Locksley's program.

While anything could happen in one season, this game fits Baylor much better than Oregon. Let's face it, the Bears would likely drop both games against the Ducks, whereas Baylor could win both games against Maryland.

The Terrapins have had a good offense, but their defense has been bad, and they struggle to stop Big Ten teams. Baylor will have a strong chance to win a Power Four game the next two seasons.

Potential intriguing QB matchup

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What makes Maryland a possible dangerous team in 2027 will be then-junior quarterback Malik Washington. The former four-star started as a true freshman for the Terps in 2025 and he will have another year to shine in 2026 before facing Baylor.

As for the Bears, barring a magical season, DJ Lagway will likely be back for his second season in Waco. We would see a Washington-Lagway battle, where both quarterbacks could be jockeying for position in the 2028 NFL Draft.

Of course, Lagway could be gone if he has a terrific season, and Washington could transfer to a better Power Four program with a good sophomore campaign. But the 2027 game could have two powerhouse quarterbacks.

Could be at least one new head coach on the sideline in 2027

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And another reality is that one or both programs could look entirely different in 2027. Both Mike Locksley and Dave Aranda are on the hot seat and another losing season by either coach could lead to a dismissal from their respective program.

2027 is only one year away, but either Baylor or Maryland could have a new coach on the sideline, which would make this entire article moot. If a new coach is hired, both the staff and players would look entirely different.